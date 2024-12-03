Advertisement
This Is What It’s Like To Be A Full-time Ballerina (And Pet Parent!)
According to Ella Titus, a ballerina in the Miami City Ballet, dancers always say they have their support animals. Those long days of training and weekend performances are physically and emotionally demanding. But coming home to Gatsby (her Devon Rex cat) has always made things easier.
Ella got Gatsby when she graduated high school and began her first season at the Miami City Ballet. Gatsby has been there for every pirouette of her career. But after Gatsby faced some urinary health issues when he was younger, Ella has kept a close eye on his well-being. Like any pet parent, she has questions. So we connected Ella with a Hill’s Pet Nutrition veterinarian to help answer questions that can help keep Gatsby happy and healthy for the long run. Ever wondered what it’s like to be a professional ballerina (with a seriously cute furball)? Press play!
