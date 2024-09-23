Advertisement
Why My Boyfriend Was Reluctant To Try This Popular Hair Loss Treatment — And Why He's Now A Fan
India Edwards is the updates editor at mindbodygreen. She earned her B.A. in writing and English from The University of Texas at Arlington and her Master's degree in Journalism from New York University.
When my boyfriend noticed his hair was thinning, it wasn't an immediate concern. Like many men, he chalked it up to genetics (his dad began balding at a young age) and aging.
But when the receding hairline became more noticeable, it started to affect his confidence.
That's why we were intrigued (albeit a tad skeptical) when we came across Keeps, a hair loss treatment brand that's garnered a lot of attention for its promise of keeping your hair where it belongs—on your head.
Curious if these products would live up to the hype, we (and by "we," I mean my boyfriend) decided to put Keeps to the test. Over the past three weeks, he committed to using a treatment lineup customized to his hair goals and needs.
- Keeps offers a variety of FDA-approved treatments for male-pattern baldness, including finasteride and minoxidil, which are proven to combat hair loss1 effectively.
- After you provide brief information about your hair goals and concerns, a licensed medical provider reviews your information and confirms your personalized Keeps treatment plan.
- My boyfriend tried a customized Keeps lineup for three weeks, specifically focusing on combating his hair thinning and receding hairline.
- The best results are typically visible after four to six months, but he began seeing a significant reduction in shedding after just three weeks.
What is Keeps?
The company's slogan, "Keep your hair, keep your confidence," perfectly encompasses its commitment to helping men not just hold on to their hair but also regain their self-assurance.
Founded by serial entrepreneurs Steve Gutentag and Demetri Karagas, Keeps offers a variety of FDA-approved treatments for male-pattern baldness, including finasteride and minoxidil1 (which are proven to combat hair loss effectively).
Understanding that hair care is a holistic process, Keeps also provides a range of products designed to nourish and maintain healthy hair, such as shampoos, conditioners, supplements, and styling products.
To make things even more accessible, the products are delivered through a convenient subscription service, making it easier than ever to stay on top of your hair care routine without the hassle of in-person doctor visits or last-minute trips to the store (!).
- Male baldness, also known as male androgenetic alopecia2, is the most common form of hair loss in men, affecting roughly 30 to 50% of men by the age of 50.
- Though MAA is often seen as a minor challenge, hair loss can affect self-esteem and cause anxiety and other mental health issues in some men.
- Genetics is the most common cause of pattern baldness2, usually starting with a receding hairline and thinning hair on the crown of the head.
How Keeps works
The Keeps process is straightforward: It starts with picking a clinically proven treatment that's best for your hair needs (in our case, a receding hairline), followed by an online consultation during which a licensed medical provider reviews your information and confirms your personalized treatment plan.
This approach ensures that every customer gets the right products tailored to their specific needs.
Once your products are delivered, you can track your progress with help from a Keeps provider 24/7.
How my boyfriend tested Keeps
Over the past three weeks, my boyfriend tested a variety of Keeps products aimed at combating hair loss and thinning.
Here's everything he's using:
- Daily Hair Defense: The brand's newly released doctor-formulated dietary supplement that aims to stabilize hair loss and promote healthy hair growth.*
- Thickening Shampoo: Meant to make thinning hair look thicker using a unique formula designed by hair loss experts. It's made with natural ingredients such as biotin, caffeine, green tea3, and saw palmetto4.
- Thickening Conditioner: Made with the same ingredients as the shampoo, to make thinning hair look thicker.
- Thickening Pomade: A daily styling product that's formulated to create the appearance of thicker, fuller-looking hair. It has a medium hold and matte finish.
- Minoxidil Foam, 5%: An FDA-approved topical foam that promotes hair growth5.
- Minoxidil Topical Solution USP, 5%: The solution version of the minoxidil treatment, also used to promote regrowth. The dropper design makes it easy to apply the solution to the scalp.
A quick disclaimer
We knew going into our Keeps experiment that this was going to be a gradual process—especially since he doesn't wash his hair every single day. Because it can take four to six months to see significant results with hair growth, we are being mindful of our expectations as we continue testing the products.
However, research indicates that biotin supplementation for hair growth can yield results within a month6, so we are optimistic about seeing early signs of improvement in the coming weeks.*
My boyfriend started his hair routine with the Keeps Thickening Shampoo, Conditioner, and Pomade right away. The first thing we noticed was how good the products smelled, likely due to the refreshing peppermint oil in the shampoo and conditioner.
His hair feels super clean after each wash, with the subtle scent of peppermint lingering for hours afterward.
Editor's note:
Out of all the products, the thickening pomade was my boyfriend's clear favorite. Unlike other styling pomades he's tried, this one didn't feel greasy or heavy, yet it has a pretty thick consistency.
The pomade provided just the right amount of hold without making his hair look stiff—and it didn't leave any residue or buildup.
The topical minoxidil foam was the product we were most curious about. Minoxidil7 is a well-known treatment for hair loss, and the foam version from Keeps is designed to be easy to apply and quick to absorb.
His initial impression was mixed: The foam's super light and whipped consistency didn't feel like something that could really pack a punch in the hair growth department. It's so airy and almost seemed too gentle to be effective.
Although it's too early to say definitively how well the products work, he's optimistic and willing to let the results do the talking over the next few months.
3-week results
After three weeks of consistently testing the Keeps products out, my boyfriend has seen some positive changes, albeit subtle ones. The most noticeable difference has been in the reduction of hair shedding, especially after showering or brushing his hair.*
In comparing his experience with other reviewers, it's clear that many people have seen similar results. One reviewer writes, "My hair is not falling out anymore and the thinness is definitely filling in all the time."*
However, we're not entirely sure which product is responsible for this improvement. It could be the supplement, the shampoo (or a combination of both!).
The minoxidil foam, despite its light texture, seems promising as a long-term treatment, though only time will tell if it can truly boost hair growth. The pomade, though, was the real MVP due to its lightweight hold.
Who should try Keeps?
Keeps is a great option for men who are experiencing early signs of hair thinning or hair loss and want to take a proactive approach. If you're noticing more hair in the shower drain or on your pillow, or if you're starting to see your hairline recede (like my boyfriend), Keeps can help you maintain the hair you have and possibly even regrow some lost hair.*
It's also a good fit for men who prefer a straightforward routine, as Keeps products are easy to use and integrate seamlessly into your daily life. With consistent use, you may start to see improvements in hair thickness and health over time.*
Who shouldn't try Keeps?
While Keeps is an effective solution for many, it's not for everyone. First and foremost, these products are not formulated for women; it was noted on every product we tried.
The active ingredients in Keeps, particularly minoxidil, are specifically designed for male-pattern baldness and should not be used by women, especially those who are pregnant or nursing.
Additionally, if you're experiencing hair loss due to factors other than male-pattern baldness—such as a medical condition, stress, or certain medications—Keeps may not be the right solution for you.
We recommend consulting with a health care provider to determine the underlying cause of your hair loss and explore appropriate treatments tailored to your needs.
The takeaway
If you're dealing with hair loss or thinning hair, the Keeps hair loss products are definitely worth considering. They're easy to fit into your daily routine, and while experiences may vary, my boyfriend's experience trying the products suggests they can make an actual difference.
7 Sources
- https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/15316165/#:~:text=Conclusion:%20In%20this%20comparative%20study,as%20the%20treatment%20was%20stopped.
- https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/books/NBK278957/#:~:text=Male%20androgenetic%20alopecia%20(MAA)%20is,vertex%20and%20mid%20frontal%20scalp.
- https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/abs/pii/S0944711306001383?via%3Dihub
- https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC7706486/
- https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC6691938/
- https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC5582478/
- https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/12196747/
Watch Next
Enjoy some of our favorite clips from classes
Enjoy some of our favorite clips from classes
What Is Meditation?
Mindfulness/Spirituality | Light Watkins
Box Breathing
Mindfulness/Spirituality | Gwen Dittmar
What Breathwork Can Address
Mindfulness/Spirituality | Gwen Dittmar
The 8 Limbs of Yoga - What is Asana?
Yoga | Caley Alyssa
Two Standing Postures to Open Up Tight Hips
Yoga | Caley Alyssa
How Plants Can Optimize Athletic Performance
Nutrition | Rich Roll
What to Eat Before a Workout
Nutrition | Rich Roll
How Ayurveda Helps Us Navigate Modern Life
Nutrition | Sahara Rose
Messages About Love & Relationships
Love & Relationships | Esther Perel
Love Languages
Love & Relationships | Esther Perel