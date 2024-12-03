Skip to Content
Accessibility Statement
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.
Close Banner
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.
paid content for
Hill's Pet Nutrition

Her Dog Is Her #1 Sidekick—How This Artist Is Keeping Her Pup Happy & Healthy 

Author:
Devon Barrow
December 03, 2024
Branded Content Editor
By Devon Barrow
December 03, 2024

Katie is the kind of person who lives each and every day to the fullest, whether it's churning out metalwork for her Dirt Road Wares jewelry line or teaching women who have been diagnosed with breast cancer to fly fish. And beside her every step of the way is Beans, her 7-year-old Red Heeler pup.

Katie and Beans do everything together. They fish, raft, forage, and even play soccer. But what does Beans need to stay happy and healthy for the long run? In this video, we connect Katie to a Hill’s Pet Nutrition veterinarian to get her questions answered by an expert. Press play for pet parenting tips, puppy love, and some serious life inspiration. 

More On This Topic

These 3 Underrated Ingredients Can Help Prevent & Smooth Wrinkles
Beauty

These 3 Underrated Ingredients Can Help Prevent & Smooth Wrinkles

Jamie Schneider

7 Expert-Approved Ways To Get Tighter, Firmer Skin & More Collagen
Beauty

7 Expert-Approved Ways To Get Tighter, Firmer Skin & More Collagen

Hannah Frye

This Moisturizer Delivers 'Soft & Supple Skin' Overnight (But It Never Stays In Stock)
Beauty

This Moisturizer Delivers 'Soft & Supple Skin' Overnight (But It Never Stays In Stock)

Carleigh Ferrante

Experts Say Everyone Should Use This Tool For Younger-Looking Skin (+ Save 20%)
Beauty

Experts Say Everyone Should Use This Tool For Younger-Looking Skin (+ Save 20%)

Carleigh Ferrante

5 Antioxidants That Preserve Your Collagen From The Inside Out
Beauty

5 Antioxidants That Preserve Your Collagen From The Inside Out

Alexandra Engler

Fact Or Fiction: Sugar Can Break Down Collagen — What Research Says
Beauty

Fact Or Fiction: Sugar Can Break Down Collagen — What Research Says

Alexandra Engler

This Treatment Saved My Old-Looking Hands & It's Already Sold Out Twice
Beauty

This Treatment Saved My Old-Looking Hands & It's Already Sold Out Twice

Carleigh Ferrante

This Superfruit Extract Can Reduce Dark Spots, Wrinkles & More
Beauty

This Superfruit Extract Can Reduce Dark Spots, Wrinkles & More

Alexandra Engler

I'm An MD: This Is Why Your Skin Looks Dull (& No One's Talking About It)
Beauty

I'm An MD: This Is Why Your Skin Looks Dull (& No One's Talking About It)

mindbodygreen

These 3 Underrated Ingredients Can Help Prevent & Smooth Wrinkles
Beauty

These 3 Underrated Ingredients Can Help Prevent & Smooth Wrinkles

Jamie Schneider

7 Expert-Approved Ways To Get Tighter, Firmer Skin & More Collagen
Beauty

7 Expert-Approved Ways To Get Tighter, Firmer Skin & More Collagen

Hannah Frye

This Moisturizer Delivers 'Soft & Supple Skin' Overnight (But It Never Stays In Stock)
Beauty

This Moisturizer Delivers 'Soft & Supple Skin' Overnight (But It Never Stays In Stock)

Carleigh Ferrante

Experts Say Everyone Should Use This Tool For Younger-Looking Skin (+ Save 20%)
Beauty

Experts Say Everyone Should Use This Tool For Younger-Looking Skin (+ Save 20%)

Carleigh Ferrante

5 Antioxidants That Preserve Your Collagen From The Inside Out
Beauty

5 Antioxidants That Preserve Your Collagen From The Inside Out

Alexandra Engler

Fact Or Fiction: Sugar Can Break Down Collagen — What Research Says
Beauty

Fact Or Fiction: Sugar Can Break Down Collagen — What Research Says

Alexandra Engler

This Treatment Saved My Old-Looking Hands & It's Already Sold Out Twice
Beauty

This Treatment Saved My Old-Looking Hands & It's Already Sold Out Twice

Carleigh Ferrante

This Superfruit Extract Can Reduce Dark Spots, Wrinkles & More
Beauty

This Superfruit Extract Can Reduce Dark Spots, Wrinkles & More

Alexandra Engler

I'm An MD: This Is Why Your Skin Looks Dull (& No One's Talking About It)
Beauty

I'm An MD: This Is Why Your Skin Looks Dull (& No One's Talking About It)

mindbodygreen

These 3 Underrated Ingredients Can Help Prevent & Smooth Wrinkles
Beauty

These 3 Underrated Ingredients Can Help Prevent & Smooth Wrinkles

Jamie Schneider

7 Expert-Approved Ways To Get Tighter, Firmer Skin & More Collagen
Beauty

7 Expert-Approved Ways To Get Tighter, Firmer Skin & More Collagen

Hannah Frye

This Moisturizer Delivers 'Soft & Supple Skin' Overnight (But It Never Stays In Stock)
Beauty

This Moisturizer Delivers 'Soft & Supple Skin' Overnight (But It Never Stays In Stock)

Carleigh Ferrante

Experts Say Everyone Should Use This Tool For Younger-Looking Skin (+ Save 20%)
Beauty

Experts Say Everyone Should Use This Tool For Younger-Looking Skin (+ Save 20%)

Carleigh Ferrante

5 Antioxidants That Preserve Your Collagen From The Inside Out
Beauty

5 Antioxidants That Preserve Your Collagen From The Inside Out

Alexandra Engler

Fact Or Fiction: Sugar Can Break Down Collagen — What Research Says
Beauty

Fact Or Fiction: Sugar Can Break Down Collagen — What Research Says

Alexandra Engler

This Treatment Saved My Old-Looking Hands & It's Already Sold Out Twice
Beauty

This Treatment Saved My Old-Looking Hands & It's Already Sold Out Twice

Carleigh Ferrante

This Superfruit Extract Can Reduce Dark Spots, Wrinkles & More
Beauty

This Superfruit Extract Can Reduce Dark Spots, Wrinkles & More

Alexandra Engler

I'm An MD: This Is Why Your Skin Looks Dull (& No One's Talking About It)
Beauty

I'm An MD: This Is Why Your Skin Looks Dull (& No One's Talking About It)

mindbodygreen

Women Over 60 Say This $26 Treatment Keeps Their Skin Young, Vibrant, & Dewy
Beauty

Women Over 60 Say This $26 Treatment Keeps Their Skin Young, Vibrant, & Dewy

Carleigh Ferrante

These 3 Underrated Ingredients Can Help Prevent & Smooth Wrinkles
Beauty

These 3 Underrated Ingredients Can Help Prevent & Smooth Wrinkles

Jamie Schneider

7 Expert-Approved Ways To Get Tighter, Firmer Skin & More Collagen
Beauty

7 Expert-Approved Ways To Get Tighter, Firmer Skin & More Collagen

Hannah Frye

This Moisturizer Delivers 'Soft & Supple Skin' Overnight (But It Never Stays In Stock)
Beauty

This Moisturizer Delivers 'Soft & Supple Skin' Overnight (But It Never Stays In Stock)

Carleigh Ferrante

Experts Say Everyone Should Use This Tool For Younger-Looking Skin (+ Save 20%)
Beauty

Experts Say Everyone Should Use This Tool For Younger-Looking Skin (+ Save 20%)

Carleigh Ferrante

5 Antioxidants That Preserve Your Collagen From The Inside Out
Beauty

5 Antioxidants That Preserve Your Collagen From The Inside Out

Alexandra Engler

Fact Or Fiction: Sugar Can Break Down Collagen — What Research Says
Beauty

Fact Or Fiction: Sugar Can Break Down Collagen — What Research Says

Alexandra Engler

This Treatment Saved My Old-Looking Hands & It's Already Sold Out Twice
Beauty

This Treatment Saved My Old-Looking Hands & It's Already Sold Out Twice

Carleigh Ferrante

This Superfruit Extract Can Reduce Dark Spots, Wrinkles & More
Beauty

This Superfruit Extract Can Reduce Dark Spots, Wrinkles & More

Alexandra Engler

I'm An MD: This Is Why Your Skin Looks Dull (& No One's Talking About It)
Beauty

I'm An MD: This Is Why Your Skin Looks Dull (& No One's Talking About It)

mindbodygreen

Women Over 60 Say This $26 Treatment Keeps Their Skin Young, Vibrant, & Dewy
Beauty

Women Over 60 Say This $26 Treatment Keeps Their Skin Young, Vibrant, & Dewy

Carleigh Ferrante

more Lifestyle
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

Popular Stories

Nicotinamide Riboside: A Complete Guide To NR SupplementsMagnesium Glycinate: Uses Benefits Side Effects & MoreWhat Breaks A Fast According To 5 IF ExpertsProbiotics For Bloating & Digestion: Experts Share What To KnowThe 5 Brain Types & What They Mean For Personality & CareerHemp Oil Extract Benefits For Stress Immunity & More
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.