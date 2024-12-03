Close Banner
Her Dog Is Her #1 Sidekick—How This Artist Is Keeping Her Pup Happy & Healthy
December 03, 2024
Katie is the kind of person who lives each and every day to the fullest, whether it's churning out metalwork for her Dirt Road Wares jewelry line or teaching women who have been diagnosed with breast cancer to fly fish. And beside her every step of the way is Beans, her 7-year-old Red Heeler pup.
Katie and Beans do everything together. They fish, raft, forage, and even play soccer. But what does Beans need to stay happy and healthy for the long run? In this video, we connect Katie to a Hill’s Pet Nutrition veterinarian to get her questions answered by an expert. Press play for pet parenting tips, puppy love, and some serious life inspiration.
