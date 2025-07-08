The Best Cordless Vacuum I’ve Ever Tried Is On Sale Right Now

The attachments have been a furniture-savior. Our cat—a perfect little Tuxedo boy who sheds white and black hair everywhere—likes to switch up his favorite spot to nap. This means no piece of furniture is spared. (You try telling a cat where to nap. It won’t work.) But the mini brush attachment has achieved what no lint roller has been able to: Lift his fur from all kinds of fabrics and surfaces. I have a white chair that almost looks new, a bonus I was not expecting but am very grateful for.