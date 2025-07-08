Advertisement
The Best Cordless Vacuum I’ve Ever Tried Is On Sale Right Now
Several months ago my old vacuum gave out on me. It was a small, dinky little thing—one that’s better suited for a tiny studio than a full 2-floor apartment with a family and a cat. I’ve been in desperate need of a new vacuum, but have delayed getting one because I wanted to make sure I was getting the best possible option for my home. I spent weeks comparing reviews and best-of lists, until I heard about one vacuum that became the clear winner.
About a week ago, I received the Levoit LVAC-300 Cordless Vacuum. Finally, I feel like my floors are actually clean.
Here’s everything you need to know about the product—just in time for it to be on sale ($100 off!) for Amazon Prime Day Deals.
About the Levoit LVAC-300 Cordless Vacuum
When we think about wellness, we often focus on what we eat, how we move, and the supplements we take—but the cleanliness of our home environment plays an equally important role. Dust, allergens, and indoor pollutants can undermine our well-being without us even realizing it. In fact, research shows that indoor air quality is linked to a variety of health outcomes like cognitive performance, respiratory health, mood, and more.
Because of this, I’ve been on a mission to improve my home’s health, so I've been investing in high-quality home care products—from cleaning sprays to air purifiers.
This brings me to Levoit. You might know Levoit for their air purifiers and humidifiers—they’re the number 1 brand in those markets after all. Known for their dedication to improving environmental wellness through high-quality home products, I was intrigued to learn about their newest offering: The Levoit LVAC-300 Cordless Vacuum.
Here’s everything that makes the vacuum a standout:
- No mess or tangles: Thanks to the innovative TripleStrike Technology®, there’s no more pulling hair off the brush roll. The anti-tangle brush keeps hair from wrapping, so there’s no need to cut out clumps after every use. (Reviewer’s note: This was one of the main draws for me: I used to have to untangle strands of hair from my old vacuum cleaner. Gross.)
- Enhanced suction with three modes: Ideal for hardwood floors and low-pile rugs or carpets, this targets ultra-fine dust, pet fur, and hair with ease. In Turbo mode, the motor does 12,000 sweeps a minute. That means even dirt hiding in floor cracks and pet fur ground into corners gets pulled up.
- 5-Stage HEPA Filtration: The built-in HEPA filter traps 99.99% of particles (even the ones as small as as small as 0.3μm which you can’t see), so you're not just pushing dust around—you’re removing it from the air and improving air quality.
- Up to 60-minute run time: It has an efficient battery life. Get almost an hour on Eco mode using the attachments. Using the vacuum head or Turbo Mode uses the battery faster, but it’s still plenty of time to get cleaning done.
- Useful attachments: The main head works great on hard wood floors and rugs. The Mini Motorized Brush is perfect for cleaning bedding, sofas, and other upholstered surfaces. And the crevice tool gets into hard-to-reach edges.
- Lightweight, cordless, and self-standing: Bring the vacuum around the house with no heavy lugging or hassle. When you need to attend to something else in the middle of a cleaning session, just leave it wherever: It’ll stand on its own.
It sounded like everything I was looking for, so I was excited to put it to the test.
- HEPA Filter for cleaner air
- 3000mAh Battery
- Run time: 40 minutes on Eco mode and 12 minutes on Turbo mode with floor head, 60 minutes on Eco mode and 10 minutes on Turbo with attachments
- Turbo mode reaches 12,000 sweeps per minute
- 3 heads with multi-surface adaptability
- Cordless, upright, and lightweight (3 lbs!)
- Dustbin capacity: 3 cups
- 2-year limited warranty
My experience using the Levoit LVAC-300 Cordless Vacuum
Even on my first go, I knew the Levoit LVAC-300 Cordless Vacuum was the right choice for me. Easy to put together and already charged to 60%, I was able to test it almost immediately after it arrived on my doorstep. After spending weeks with only a broom and dustpail, I was eager to put it to work.
It’s incredibly lightweight and smooth. It maneuvers around my furniture with ease, as the head slides and swivels around corners and under chairs. I live in a Brooklyn apartment with a baby, so there’s a lot of stuff to work around, but this made it effortless. And it’s cordless (a non-negotiable for me), so I wasn’t tethered to the small number of wall outlets I have.
On my first run, I tested out the Turbo mode because I wanted to get my floors as clean as possible. Thanks to the LED lights in the front, I could see the dust and hair coating my floors—which this vacuum sucked up in one pass. (The motor does 12,000 sweeps a minute when set on Turbo.) Since then, I’ve stuck with Eco and Medium for daily maintenance.
The attachments have been a furniture-savior. Our cat—a perfect little Tuxedo boy who sheds white and black hair everywhere—likes to switch up his favorite spot to nap. This means no piece of furniture is spared. (You try telling a cat where to nap. It won’t work.) But the mini brush attachment has achieved what no lint roller has been able to: Lift his fur from all kinds of fabrics and surfaces. I have a white chair that almost looks new, a bonus I was not expecting but am very grateful for.
While you can’t always see better air, I trust the HEPA Filter since it’s coming from a company that specializes in air purifiers. I love knowing that it captures 99.99% of particles and improves our indoor air quality, not just cleans up our floors.
What I’ve been most impressed with is the TripleStrike Technology®. I have long hair, which has tangled almost every single vacuum I’ve owned. Pulling or cutting the hair out of brushes (gross, but those with long hair know) was something I just assumed I’d always deal with. Not anymore! The brushes slices through hair so I don’t have to deal with it post vacuum.
Who doesn’t love a good deal?
The takeaway
As a new-ish mom (both to a baby and a cat), I’ve become more intentional about creating a healthier home. The Levoit LVAC-300 Cordless Vacuum has become a key part of that. It doesn’t just clean the floors; it improves the air we breathe, makes tidying up less of a chore, and helps me feel more in control. Trust me: The Levoit LVAC-300 Cordless Vacuum is worth adding to your home care kit—especially while it’s on sale.