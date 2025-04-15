Advertisement
I Tested The New Canopy Faucet Filter For 2 Weeks: My Honest Review
We spend so much time (and money) trying to perfect our skin, with carefully chosen products, professional treatments and everything in between. But I’m here to tell you the solution may be simpler than you think.
Most U.S. tap water contains chlorine, heavy metals, and harmful contaminants1 that strip the skin, disrupt your barrier, and dull your complexion. Yet few of us think twice about rinsing our face with unclean water from our sink faucet.
So when I heard Canopy (the brand behind my favorite shower filter) was launching a faucet filter, I knew I had to test it out the new launch. Below, find out why I want to install a filter on all of my sinks—plus uncover an exclusive promo code MBG20 for 20% off your order.
Why I tested the Canopy Filter Faucet
Despite testing some of the best beauty and wellness products for my job, I struggled with redness, breakouts, and a lackluster complexion for years. Not to mention my dry hair was brittle and shedding more than it should.
It wasn’t until I tested my first shower filter in 2023 that things finally changed. My skin calmed down almost immediately, and it no longer felt tight and irritated after each shower. Plus, my hair looked shinier, stronger, and overall healthier—and yes, the shedding slowed down.
Since then I’ve extensively tested four top-rated shower filters (Jolie, Act+Acre, and two models from Canopy). And once I saw the impact this simple swap had on my skin and hair, I couldn’t stop talking about it.
I even started turning on the shower at night just to wash my face, simply because I did not want to rinse with dirty sink water. Eventually, I tested my first faucet filter and never looked back.
That is until I recently moved into a new place and spent two weeks without any filtration at all. My skin quickly reminded me why I swear by filtered water (just like it does every time I travel).
Thankfully, the stars aligned and I got the chance to test Canopy’s brand-new faucet filter in my new place—and the timing couldn’t have been better.
How does the Canopy Filter Faucet work?
Canopy’s new faucet filter is designed to make your bathroom water cleaner and therefore gentler on your skin.
It does this with a multi-stage filtration system: A micro mesh filter and activated carbon filter work together to reduce chlorine, heavy metals, and other common tap water contaminants that are known to be damaging to skin.
The Canopy Faucet Filter attaches directly to most standard sinks and features a sleek, compact design with 5 color options to match your bathroom’s aesthetic.
Installation is fairly simple and can be done on your own without professional assistance. Mine took less than 10 minutes.
The filter has a 360° swivel for better positioning, and a rotating “face fountain” that pivots upward so you can easily wash your face without splashing water all over the counter (if you know, you know).
Another perk? This filter faucet uses 66% less water than EPA standards, so it’s easier on the planet too. And don’t worry, the water flow still feels silky and streamy!
One qualm is that the filter part of the device does need to be replaced every three months or so—but that’s standard for faucet and shower filters, and the replacement process takes less than two minutes.
What's great about the Canopy Faucet Filter
It’s sleek and aesthetically pleasing
I love that Canopy Faucet Filter doesn’t look obtrusive in my bathroom. With a sleek, compact design and multiple color options, the filter blends seamlessly into any bathroom vibe.
The rotating face fountain feature is a game-changer
I’m surprised by just how much I love the upward-facing stream! It’s specifically designed for washing your face without creating a mess. My boyfriend appreciates this feature, too, since I used to leave the sink covered in water after each wash.
It’s easy to install
You won’t need to call a professional plumber to install your Canopy Faucet filter. The device comes with a handy little wrench and everything you’ll need to have your new filter up and flowing, likely in 10 minutes or less. My installation took about five minutes with just one person.
The 360° swivel is a nice touch
Canopy thought of everything with this design. The 360-degree swivel makes it easy to adjust your sink for the perfect, most convenient and aesthetically pleasing setup.
It’s effective
The Canopy’s multi-stage filtration system effectively reduces chlorine, heavy metals, and other common tap water impurities that can contribute to dryness, irritation, and breakouts. My skin looked calmer and healthier after just a few days of installing this filter.
Although my building is new, I found some pretty gross stuff lurking in the sink when I swapped in the Canopy for my standard faucet filter (pictured below).
It’s water-efficient (without sacrificing pressure or flow)
The filter uses 66% less water than EPA standards but still delivers a steady, satisfying flow.
My results from the Canopy Faucet Filter
When I moved into my new place, I went two full weeks without any water filtration—and I was quickly reminded just how impactful shower and faucet filters can be. My skin was dull, dry, and slightly irritated, as I’m prone to redness and irritation.
But after installing the Canopy Faucet Filter, my skin quickly returned to its healthiest state. It was calmer, softer, and brighter within just a few days.
I also noticed that my skincare routine felt more effective again. Without the harsh tap water interfering, my skin felt truly clean (not stripped!) and my products seemed to absorb better.
I was already a firm believer that you should have filters on every faucet in your home, but this was the gentle reminder I needed of just how much better filtered water is for your skin.
The takeaway
PSA: If you care about your skin, you should care about your water. The Canopy Faucet Filter is an easy, effective way to naturally make your skin look and feel healthier. After just a few days of testing it, I was reminded exactly why I never want to go without filtration.