6 Best Shower Filters We Tested For Healthier Hair & Skin: Tested By Our Editors
Showers used to leave my skin tight and my hair brittle. Little did I know my water quality was to blame.
Turns out, nearly half of U.S. tap water has PFAs (aka "forever chemicals") in it1, a whopping 85% of the country has hard water (high amounts of calcium and magnesium), and most water is treated with chlorine.
Case in point: Almost immediately after I installed the Jolie Filtered Showerhead back in early 2023, I discovered firsthand just how much these chemicals and minerals had been harming my skin and hair. Chlorine, calcium, and magnesium are known skin barrier disrupters, and hard water can decrease hair strength and cause breakage.
Now I've spent more than two years researching the best shower filters, testing the most popular options, and interviewing experts for their take. And yes, I have the healthier skin and hair to show for it.
Below, find my complete guide to the best shower filters and filtered showerheads. Plus, everything you need to know before investing in one for yourself.
- Best shower filter overall: Canopy Filtered Showerhead
- Best KDF-55 shower filter: Jolie Filtered Showerhead
- Best handheld shower filter: Canopy Handheld Filtered Showerhead
- Best water pressure: Act+Acre Showerhead Filter
- Best long-lasting shower filter: Berkey Shower Filter
- Best NSF-certified shower filter: AquaYouth 2.0 Carbon Shower Head Filter
- Expert advice: I spoke with experts to understand what types of filters to look for and which certifications to prioritize.
- Research: I conducted extensive research on various shower filter brands and models available on the market.
- Testing: I tested five filtered showerheads and also enlisted mindbodygreen team members to test.
- Filter replacement: I stuck with shower filters that won’t need to be replaced for at least three months and prioritized models with easy replacement and subscription options.
- Unique features: Think built-in filter change date indicators, aromatherapy options, and customizable water pressure settings.
- NSF-177 standards: While very few shower filters are officially NSF-certified, many are third-party tested to meet NSF-177 standards. We made this a must-have for the shower filters and filtered showerheads on our list.
My top picks for the best shower filters:
- Image by Carleigh Ferrante / mbg creative
- Image by Carleigh Ferrante / mbg creative
Filtered Showerhead by Canopy
- Type
- Filtered showerhead
- Flow rate
- 2.5 gallons per minute (GPM)
- Filter replacement
- Every 3 months
- Dimensions
- 7” x 7” x 7”
Pros & Cons
Pros & Cons
Pros
Tested to NSF-177 standards
Immediate results noticed in hair & skin
Three water stream settings & aromatherapy option
Aesthetically pleasing
Cons
Filter must be replaced every 90 days (or sooner)
Can be difficult to open the showerhead for filter replacement
Installation: 5 | Efficacy: 5 | Water pressure: 5 | Filter replacement: 3 | Aesthetic: 5 | Features: 4
Tested to NSF standards, the Canopy uses a combination of a granular activated carbon filter, KDF-55, and calcium sulfite to remove heavy metals, chlorine (!!!), and other contaminents from your H2O—all without compromising water pressure.
It took me less than five minutes to install the Canopy in my shower, with no tools or extra hands. I love that it doesn't impact water pressure, and the design actually improves my bathroom's aesthetic. Best of all, I noticed softer hair and less skin irritation after the very first shower with my Canopy.
In the year since then I've experienced less shedding, less redness in my skin, and an overall healthier appearance of my skin and hair.
While replacing the filter is very simple in theory (thanks to the quick release valve!), I'll admit I typically need to ask my boyfriend for help unscrewing the showerhead. I also find that mine needs to be replaced every 10 weeks rather than 12 (the perks of New York City water).
- Image by Carleigh Ferrante / mbg creative
- Image by Carleigh Ferrante / mbg creative
Filtered Showerhead by Jolie
- Type
- Filtered showerhead
- Flow rate
- 2.8 gallons per minute (GPM)
- Filter replacement
- Every 3 months
- Dimensions
- 8” x 8” x 5”
Pros & Cons
Pros & Cons
Pros
No on impact shower pressure
Installation is quick & simple (small wrench comes with purchase)
Tested via multiple third-party labs & exceeds NSF-177 certifications
Aesthetically pleasing
Cons
Filter must be replaced ever 90 days
Only one water stream setting
Installation: 5 | Efficacy: 4 | Water pressure: 5 | Filter replacement: 4 | Aesthetic: 5 | Features: 3
First to the scene, the Jolie was the very first showerhead I tested, and the catapult behind my shower filter obsession. As soon as I experienced the softer skin and healthier hair, I immediately made my boyfriend install one in his shower so I'd never have to be without it.
Similar to the Canopy, the filter is tested to NSF certifications and uses a proprietary blend of KDF-55 and calcium sulfite to remove chlorine and heavy metals—but noticeably skips the addition of a carbon filter (which puts is just below Canopy in my book).
Mindbodygreen beauty editor Jamie Schneider and I both tested the Jolie shower filter and agree that it's super chic and very easy to install (in less than five minutes). The filtered showerhead comes with a QR code that links to a step-by-step installation video plus plumper’s tape and an adorably tiny wrench, which is the only tool you'll need.
I was happy to see no impact on my own water pressure—but the Jolie actually enhanced Schneider's pressure. "With a wider shower head, the spray falls more evenly and softly," she says. "My old shower head had harder pressure, whereas Jolie makes it feel more like a rainfall."
Bonus: Schneider's hair stylist even commented on her extra silky strands post-installation.
- Image by Emily Kelleher / mbg creative
Shower Filter by Berkey
- Type
- Shower filter
- Flow rate
- 1.75 GPM
- Filter replacement
- Up to 1 year (or 20,000 gallons)
- Dimensions
- 5.1" x 3.5" x 5.1"
Pros & Cons
Pros & Cons
Pros
Tested to meet ANSI/ NSF Standards 177
Filter lasts for 1 year
Great water pressure
Reduces up to 95% of chlorine
Cons
Does not remove heavy metals
Basic model does not include a shower head
Installation: 5 | Efficacy: 5 | Water pressure: 4 | Filter replacement: 5 | Aesthetic: 3 | Features: N/A
Similar to Canopy and Jolie, the Berkey Shower Filter is tested to ANSI and NSF Standard 177. The brand's patented blend of zinc, calcium, and copper removes sulfides, hydrogen, rust, and up to 95% of chlorine.
Not similar to the previous options, the Berkey is an inline filter rather than a filtered showerhead. This means you'll install the filter between your nozzle and existing showerhead, making it a great pick for anyone who doesn't want to part ways with their current setup.
I love that the Berkey comes with a back flush attachment to prevent clogging, so you won't see a negative impact on your water pressure. Plus, it's one of the longest-lasting filters on the market, as it only needs to be replaced once per year.
I enlisted mindbodygreen's editorial operations manager Emily Kelleher to test the Berkey and she says the filter does a great job preserving her water pressure. Although it's not the most aesthetically pleasing, she loves knowing that her water is cleaner and healthier.
Kelleher reported that after continued use her skin feels less itchy and dry. "I also tend to get mild eczema on my arms after getting out of the shower in the winter, and it never showed up last winter after I got the filter," she adds. Her hair is silkier and smoother—and she is now able to air dry it with significantly less frizz.
- Image by Carleigh Ferrante / mbg creative
- Image by Carleigh Ferrante / mbg creative
- Image by Hannah Frye | Assistant Beauty & Health Editor
Showerhead Filter by Act+Acre
- Type
- Filtered showerhead
- Flow rate
- 1.8 to 2.5 GPM (depending on the state you live in)
- Filter replacement
- Every 3 months
- Dimensions
- 7" x 7" x 4"
Pros & Cons
Pros & Cons
Pros
Improved my water pressure more than any other shower filter
Spa-like rainfall stream
Sleek, minimalist design
Cons
Only one stream setting
Water flow rate varies depending on where you live
Installation: 5 | Efficacy: 4 | Water pressure: 5 | Filter replacement: 4 | Aesthetic: 5 | Features: 3
Now an expert in the world of shower filters, I jumped at the chance to test Act+Acre's Showerhead Filter. The sleek design reminds me a lot of the Jolie: minimalist and chic.
What stands out most about Act+Acre's filter is the water pressure; I truly have never felt something so incredible in an at-home shower. The luxurious rainfall stream makes me feel like I was transported to a spa, and I love that my hair is fully soaked within just a few seconds of stepping into my shower.
Our beauty and health editor, Hannah Frye, also loves the Act+Acre filter, noting that her persistent post-shower skin dryness was eliminated after a few weeks of use (ah, I remember my first shower filter experience). Frye adds that her skin no longer feels tight, but instead is comfortable and balanced.
In line with out standards, this pick is tested to NSF standards and uses a three-stage filter with KDF-55, calcium sulfate, and coconut-activated carbon.
- Image by Carleigh Ferrante / mbg creative
- Image by Carleigh Ferrante / mbg creative
Handheld Filtered Showerhead by Canopy
- Type
- Filtered showerhead
- Flow rate
- 1.8 gallons per minute (GPM)
- Filter replacement
- Every 3 months
- Dimensions
- 3" x 3" x 12"
Pros & Cons
Pros & Cons
Pros
Installation takes less than five minutes
Handheld design is very versatile
Purchase includes a scalp massager attachment
Cons
Flow rate is slightly lower than the original Canopy Filtered Showerhead (our top pick)
Installation: 5 | Efficacy: 4 | Water pressure: 4 | Filter replacement: 4 | Aesthetic: 4 | Features: 4
As soon as Canopy released a handheld filter, I knew I had to try it out. After all, this is the brand behind my top shower filter pick—and the handheld design is so versatile!
I love that I can direct the water toward any area of my body and hold it right up to my scalp for a deep clean. What’s more, the brand even sends a scalp massager attachment with your purchase.
Just like the OG Canopy, installation is simple and takes less than five minutes with no tools whatsoever. Some people need a wrench, which is included with your filter.
I went into my testing a bit skeptical because the flow rate is slightly lower than that of the original Canopy Filtered Showerhead (1.8 GPM vs 2.5), but it didn’t impact my water pressure at all.
My only qualm is that there is only one stream setting, as opposed to the Canopy Filtered Showerhead which has three.
- Image by Braelyn Wood / mbg creative
- Image by Braelyn Wood / mbg creative
- Image by Braelyn Wood / mbg creative
AquaYouth 2.0 Carbon Shower Filter
- Type
- Shower filter
- Flow rate
- Not specified
- Filter replacement
- Every 2 to 3 months
- Dimensions
- Not specified
Pros & Cons
Pros & Cons
Pros
NSF/ANSI 177 & 132 certified (for free chlorine & lead removal)
No impact on water pressure
Noticeably improves hair health
Filters heavy metals
Cons
Filter needs to be replaced every 3 to 4 months
Installation process is more lengthy than other (and requires more tools)
Naturally drops the height of your shower head
Installation: 3 | Efficacy: 5 | Water pressure: 5 | Filter replacement: 4 | Aesthetic: 3 | Features: N/A
We'll be the first to say a lot of shower filter brands need to step it up when it comes to certifications (I'll get into that more below), but AquaYouth is ahead of the game. Its carbon shower filter is NSF and ANSI 177 & 372-certified to remove free available chlorine and lead.
This top-notch filtration is due to AquaYouth's unique multi-stage filter, which combines coconut shell activated carbon layer, ceramic balls, and a dual PP 5-micron filter in a compact cylinder. Each filter takes about 15 minutes to install—and slightly reduces the height of your shower head—but has no impact on your water pressure.
I asked mindbodygreen deputy commerce editor Braelyn Wood to test the AquaYouh filter and she saw a "massive difference" in her hair, noting that it gets less greasy between washes and feels softer and healthier. Plus, her water pressure was not compromised one bit.
Although the installation instructions were straightforward, it required an extra large wrench (not included with your purchase). The filter also dropped the height of Wood's shower head significantly—so anyone above 5'11" wouldn't be able to fit.
A word of warning: When Wood first tested the stream with her new filter, the water spurted out black. It turned clear within 20 seconds, but she'd warn any future installers to take precaution with the filter's test rinse.
Comparing the best shower filters
|Product
|Price
|Type
|Flow Rate
|Certified or Tested
|Filter replacement
|Canopy Filtered Showerhead
|$125
|Filtered showerhead
|2.5 GPM
|Tested to NSF standards
|$40 every three months
|Jolie Filtered Showerhead
|$165
|Filtered showerhead
|Not specified
|Tested to NSF standards
|$33 every three months
|Berkey Shower Filter
|$60
|Shower filter
|1.75 GPM
|Tested to NSF standards
|$40 every year
|Act+Acre Showerhead Filter
|$120
|Filtered showerhead
|1.8 to 2.5 GPM
|Tested to NSF standards
|$26 every 90 days
|Canopy Handheld Filtered Showerhead
|$125
|Filtered showerhead
|1.8 GPM
|Tested to NSF standards
|$25 every 90 days
|Aquasana Shower Filter With Handheld Wand
|$75
|Filtered showerhead
|2.5 GPM
|Tested to NSF standards
|$60 every six months
Does unfiltered water damage skin and hair?
Board-certified physician Azza Halim says hard water can lead to dryness, itching, and irritation by stripping skin of natural oils. “[The minerals in hard water] can clog pores thereby aggravating acne and causing premature aging from dry skin and loss of elasticity,” she explains.
And unfiltered water isn’t doing your hair any favors, either. “Hard water can dry out hair making hair brittle as these minerals prevent moisture from penetrating the hair shaft along with mineral buildup causing itchy scalp, dandruff, and even hair thinning over time,” Halim adds.
Who should use a shower filter?
Short answer? Everyone. When you consider the fact that 85% of the country has hard water, nearly half have PFAs in their water, and most water is treated with chlorine, shower filters become a no-brainer.
Riggs Eckelberry, founder and CEO of OriginClear, a clean water innovation hub, explains that a shower filter is a filtration system designed for use right in your shower. “It typically consists of a screw-on attachment that helps remove irritants like chlorine and even Round Up—that’s right, the weed killer,” he says.
Kyle Postmus, senior manager of residential water at National Sanitation Foundation (NSF)), echoes this sentiment and elaborates that a shower filter helps remove unwanted contaminants from shower water. “Many people choose to use a shower filter to help reduce irritation and damage to their skin and hair,” he adds.
How to choose a shower filter
When choosing a shower filter, you'll first need to decide whether you want an inline filter (an attachment that goes between the nozzle and your existing showerhead) or a filtered showerhead (which replaces yours completely).
“For deciding which design to purchase, it really comes down to preference of aesthetics, ease of installation, and how often users are willing to replace it,” Postmus adds.
Regardless of your choice of filter, Postmus recommends choosing an NSF-certified filter tested to NSF/ANSI 177 standards. “Certification for shower filters assures consumers that the filter effectively removes chlorine from the water,” he adds.
Eckelberry says that if you’re looking for a filter that will reduce the most amount of contaminants, try to go for one that also uses activated carbon in the filtration process.
“I recommend a shower filter with advanced filter technology, often with activated carbon,” he explains. “These are designed to remove a wide range of contaminants—some remove as many as 200 different kinds—and cover all your bases."
Your checklist for choosing the best shower filter:
- Inline filter or filtered showerhead?
- Check for NSF certification (or "tested to NSF standards")
- Prioritize a carbon filter
- Consider aesthetics, ease of installation, and how often the filter needs to be replaced
Why are some not NSF certified?
NSF certification confirms that a filter’s contaminant reduction claims are verified, it doesn’t add anything harmful to the water, the system is structurally sound, and the product’s labeling is accurate.
When a brand opts to “test to NSF standards,” rather than being officially certified, it doesn’t necessarily mean that product couldn’t be certified.
Instead, it likely means the brand is either on the newer side and still in the process of gaining certification, or did not want to pay for the official certification (which can cost up to $50,000).
We kept our list to products that have at least had third-party testing to ensure they meet the NSF-177 standards, but we also highlighted quite a few brands with certifications, too.
FAQ:
Are shower filters worth it?
Yes, experts agree that shower filters can help reduce the amount of harmful chemicals in your water. This can have a positive impact on your skin, hair, and overall health.
Kyle Postmus, Senior Manager of Residential Water at NSF (National Sanitation Foundation), says shower filters help remove unwanted contaminants from water. “Many people choose to use a shower filter to help reduce irritation and damage to their skin and hair,” he adds.
How often should you change your shower filter?
This depends on the shower filter. While some shower filters (like the Canopy, Jolie, and Act+Acre) last for only 90 days, others (like the Berkey) may last for a full year.
What type of shower filter is most effective?
Per experts, shower filters that are ANSI/NSF Standard 177-certified are most effective at removing harsh chemicals from water. “Certification for shower filters assures consumers that the filter effectively removes chlorine from the water,” Postmus says.
Eckelberry recommends going with a filter that uses activated carbon in the filtration process. “These are designed to remove a wide range of contaminants—some remove as many as 200 different kinds—and cover all your bases,” he says.
Should I buy a water filter for my shower?
About 85% of the country has hard water, and a recent study found that nearly half of U.S. water contains PFAS (or “forever chemicals”). If you’re experiencing dry or irritated skin, dull or brittle hair, or excessive shedding, you could benefit from a shower filter.
The takeaway
After months of testing, my absolute favorite shower filter is the Canopy's Filtered Showerhead, a chic minimalist option that won't clash with your space. That said, every option on our list left me (and our other testers) impressed.
Still drinking dirty tap water? This sleek countertop water filter required no installation and removes up to 99.9% of contaminants.
*Additional reporting by Brittany Natale.