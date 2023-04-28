Not only does the Jolie shower head filter out chlorine, heavy metals, and other contaminants from shower water, but it looks great while doing so. Sleek and design-forward, this eye-catching shower filter is available in brushed steel, jet black, or chrome—so you can match your shower aesthetic accordingly.

The brand uses a proprietary blend of KDF-55 and calcium sulfite, and the filter has been tested via multiple third-party labs and exceeds NSF-177 certifications, which is excellent news. Even better? It doesn’t reduce shower pressure or easily clog.

In fact, our commerce editor, Carleigh Ferrante, has been using the Jolie shower filter for three months and says it actually improved her shower's water pressure. She says she's shocked by the impact the filter has had on her skin and hair—and others have noticed, too. Showering with the Jolie has significantly reduced frizziness in her hair, evened her skin tone, and her skin feels more moisturized all over. Plus, the water feels cleaner and lighter, she's experiencing less shedding, and multiple friends have commented on how thick and healthy her hair looks. "Had I known a shower filter could make such a huge difference, I would have bought it much sooner," she says, noting that she even made her boyfriend buy one for his apartment.

Installation is a breeze, too. The Jolie comes with a small wrench, plumbers tape, and a how-to guide that takes just a few minutes to follow. The brand also offers a filter subscription service that automatically sends you a new filter every three months for $33 (that comes out to around $0.40 per day when you break it down).