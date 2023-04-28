The 8 Best Shower Filters Of 2023 For Softer Skin & Healthier Hair
If you're filtering your sink water and drinking water, you're already steps ahead of the masses—but have you thought about the water in your shower? The best shower filters, available in various sizes and types, effectively reduce harsh chemicals and contaminants, such as chlorine and heavy metals (both of which can adversely affect your hair and skin). For instance, research shows that hard water can decrease hair strength, cause breakage1, and worsen atopic eczema in children.
Our team has seen firsthand the benefits of shower filters, but we know finding the best one can be intimidating. That's why we did the research, spoke with experts, and dug through a ton of customer reviews to round up the best shower filters available today. If you’re ready to up your shower game (and improve your hair and skin), read ahead.
- Best shower head filter: The Jolie Shower Head
- Best chlorine filter: Berkey Shower Filter
- Best for hair loss: Aquabliss Revitalizing Shower Filter
- Best for hard water: Aquasana AQ4100 Deluxe Adjustable Shower Head
- Best for well water: AquaYouth 2.0 Carbon Shower Head Filter
- Best for blonde hair: AquaHomeGroup Shower Filter
- Best vitamin C shower filter: AquaHomeGroup 15-Stage Filter with Vitamin C
- Best easy install: Sprite SL2-CM Slim-Line 2 Universal Shower Filter
What is a shower filter?
Riggs Eckelberry, founder and CEO of OriginClear, a clean water innovation hub, explains that a shower filter is a filtration system designed for use right in your shower. “It typically consists of a screw-on attachment that helps remove irritants like chlorine and even Round Up—that’s right, the weed killer,” he says.
Kyle Postmus, Senior Manager of Residential Water at NSF (National Sanitation Foundation), echoes this sentiment and elaborates that a shower filter helps remove unwanted contaminants from shower water. “Many people choose to use a shower filter to help reduce irritation and damage to their skin and hair,” explains Postmus.
What are the benefits of a shower filter?
Shower filters are often easy to install and have many benefits. As mentioned earlier, these filters can remove chlorine, pollutants, and bacteria from shower water. Eckelberry explains that this, in turn, can have significant effects on our bodies—it can soften skin, improve hair, and reduce skin inflammation. “On top of that, the less we’re exposed to these toxins, the better our overall health can be,” he adds. “Skin absorbs water, so you want to make sure it’s high quality.”
How to choose a shower filter
Postmus shares that there are many different types of shower filters out there, including inline shower filters and shower head filters. “For choosing which one to purchase, it really comes down to preference of aesthetics, ease of installation, and how often users are willing to replace it,” Postmus says.
Regardless of your choice of filter, Postmus recommends choosing an NSF-certified filter to NSF/ANSI 177. “Certification for shower filters assures consumers that the filter effectively removes chlorine from the water,” he adds.
Eckelberry says that if you’re looking for a filter that will reduce the most amount of contaminants, try to go for one that also uses activated carbon in the filtration process. “I recommend a shower filter with advanced filter technology, often with activated carbon,” Eckleberry says. “These are designed to remove a wide range of contaminants—some remove as many as 200 different kinds—and cover all your bases.”
How we picked:
Expert Advice
Expert advice helped us better decide which products to add to the list and which ones to skip.
Quality
Dependable, high-quality products are essential as they last longer and may be safer to use. We were sure to choose well-made products because of this.
Reviews
We read countless reviews to better understand people’s experiences with these shower filters and what they may like (or dislike) about each. Any negative comments helped us point out the cons.
Unique Features
There are so many different shower filters available to buy, which is why we made sure to call out any unique features each may have—from built-in filter change date indicators to shower head filters that come in a range of colors.
Our picks for the best shower filters of 2023:
Best shower head filter: The Jolie Shower Head
Pros:
- Aesthetically pleasing
- Doesn’t clog or reduce shower pressure
- Subscription service available for filter replacements
- Exceeds NSF-177 certifications
Cons:
- Needs to be changed every 3 months
Dimensions:8” x 8” x 5”
Not only does the Jolie shower head filter out chlorine, heavy metals, and other contaminants from shower water, but it looks great while doing so. Sleek and design-forward, this eye-catching shower filter is available in brushed steel, jet black, or chrome—so you can match your shower aesthetic accordingly.
The brand uses a proprietary blend of KDF-55 and calcium sulfite, and the filter has been tested via multiple third-party labs and exceeds NSF-177 certifications, which is excellent news. Even better? It doesn’t reduce shower pressure or easily clog.
In fact, our commerce editor, Carleigh Ferrante, has been using the Jolie shower filter for three months and says it actually improved her shower's water pressure. She says she's shocked by the impact the filter has had on her skin and hair—and others have noticed, too. Showering with the Jolie has significantly reduced frizziness in her hair, evened her skin tone, and her skin feels more moisturized all over. Plus, the water feels cleaner and lighter, she's experiencing less shedding, and multiple friends have commented on how thick and healthy her hair looks. "Had I known a shower filter could make such a huge difference, I would have bought it much sooner," she says, noting that she even made her boyfriend buy one for his apartment.
Installation is a breeze, too. The Jolie comes with a small wrench, plumbers tape, and a how-to guide that takes just a few minutes to follow. The brand also offers a filter subscription service that automatically sends you a new filter every three months for $33 (that comes out to around $0.40 per day when you break it down).
Best chlorine shower filter: Berkey Shower Filter
Pros:
- Filter lasts for one year
- Reduces up to 95% of chlorine
- Has back flush attachment to prevent clogging
Cons:
- Basic model does not include a shower head
- Not the most aesthetically pleasing
Dimensions:Not provided
You may be familiar with Berkey’s drinking water filtration systems, but did you know they make a shower filter, too? Available to purchase with or without a shower head attachment, this filter is ANSI/NSF Standard 177-certified and has a back flush attachment to help limit clogging. It’s specifically designed to limit 95% of chlorine and chlorine vapor, and hydrogen sulfide, iron, and iron oxide, making your shower water healthier for your hair, skin, and body.
Berkey's filters are some of the longest-lasting of our picks; each one lasts up to one whole year and is designed to work well with both hot and cold water. If you’re nervous about installation, don’t worry. This filter is easy to set up and even comes with Teflon sealing tape to prevent any leaks.
Our tester, Emily Kelleher, agrees that installation is easy. She says the filter does a great job preserving her water pressure and, although it's not the most aesthetically pleasing, she loves knowing that her water is cleaner and healthier. Other shoppers say the Berkey filter removes chlorine odors from their water and that they've noticed a big difference in their skin, reporting that it feels less itchy and dry and their hair feels softer and more manageable.
Best for hair loss: Aquabliss Revitalizing Shower Filter
Pros:
- Fits all shower types
- Can be installed in minutes
- Multi-stage filter
Cons:
- Filters last a shorter amount of time
Dimensions:3.3” x 3.3” x 4.7”
This popular filter is well-loved for a reason: It simply works great. Featuring thousands and thousands of five-star ratings on Amazon, the well-made model uses an advanced multi-stage system to reduce chlorine, pesticides, dirt, odors, and pharmaceuticals.
It has a layer of mineral beads that infuse water with beneficial minerals to help keep your hair, skin, and nails looking next-level good. If you don’t have any tools on hand, you’re in luck. This super simple filter can quickly be clicked into place sans screwdrivers or wrenches. Just pop it on, and off you go.
This filter is one of my (the writer) favorites out there. After having hair and scalp issues some months ago, I decided to order this model from Amazon and I haven’t looked back since. It took mere minutes to put together and doesn’t change the look of my shower that much. The best part is that you instantly feel the difference. The filter makes my New York City apartment shower water feel so much cleaner and lighter. I've been using it since January and I’ve noticed my hair is much shinier and stronger, with much less shedding.
Best for hard water: Aquasana AQ4100 Deluxe Adjustable Shower Head
Pros:
- Long-lasting filters
- Simple DIY installation
- Eliminates 90% of chlorine
Cons:
- Bulky
Dimensions:8.5” x 7.25” x 3.2”
If you have hard water, it's likely negatively affecting your hair and skin. Featuring an impressive filtration system that utilizes natural coconut shell carbon, this popular pick reduces lead, iron, chlorine, and other harsh chemicals while keeping your water’s pH levels balanced.
It's NSF-certified and incredibly easy to install. In fact, the setup is only four simple steps; just make sure after putting it together to let the water run for a few minutes to flush out any carbon fines. The shower filter features a unique up-flow design which means that your shower water pressure won’t be compromised. You can expect filter cartridges to last approximately six months.
Customers love this high-quality shower filter because it doesn’t affect water pressure, removes a good amount of chlorine, and it’s easily adjustable. At just $65, reviewers say it's well worth the cost, especially if you live in an apartment with hard water. The majority of people notice a significant improvement in their scalp, hair, and skin health. However, there are a few complains about needing to replace it every six months.
Best for well water: AquaYouth 2.0 Carbon Shower Head Filter
Pros:
- Powerful multi-stage filtration system
- Sleek design
- Don’t have to disassemble the whole unit to replace filters
Cons:
- Some feel it lowers water pressure
Dimensions:Not provided
This shower filter pick is a great choice if your home has well water. This NSF/ANSI 177-certified option uses a powerful multi-stage filtration system to reduce chlorine, rust, sand, heavy metals, and more for a better shower experience. It also has a streamlined design, so you don’t have to worry about any bulky attachments that can get in the way of bathing.
Available for around $60, this model’s multi-layer system consists of a coconut shell activated carbon layer, ceramic balls, and a dual PP 5-micron filter, so you know it’s getting the job done. A detail people love is that filter cartridge replacement is so easy—there’s no need to disassemble the whole unit when you need to do so. According to reviewers, filter cartridges typically last around a few months before they need to be switched out.
Those with well water in their homes are huge fans of this easy-to-assemble filter. People note that it cleared up water that was yellow from iron, and that they've noticed an immediate different in their hair and skin during and after their showers.
Best for blonde hair: AquaHomeGroup Shower Filter
Pros:
- 15-stage filter cartridge
- Filter infused with vitamin C and E
- Removes excess heavy metals
Cons:
- Some say a few of the holes get clogged over time
Dimensions:4.5” x 4.5”
Make dingy, discolored hair a thing of the past with this AquaHomeGroup shower filter. This top-rated shower head filter reduces heavy metals, rust, chlorine, and other contaminants from your water, and instead infuses it with healthy minerals like vitamins C and E. This popular pick is so simple to use and its filter cartridges last for approximately six months, so you don’t have to worry about switching them out frequently.
What’s more? This pick fits all standard shower types, including rainfall and handheld showers, and no tools are required for installation. It also has a flexible universal joint, so you can move it around in the shower with ease.
With over 11,000 5-star Amazon ratings, this vitamin-enriched shower filter is one of the best picks out there for those with blonde hair. If you're blonde, you know hard water can give your hair a greenish hue, but reviewers say this filter clears that right up, with visible results after just one use. Some do note that the filter can be difficult to adjust.
Best vitamin C shower filter: AquaHomeGroup 15-Stage Filter with Vitamin C
Pros:
- Vitamin C-enriched filter system
- Two filter cartridges included
- No tools required for install
Cons:
- Bulky
Dimensions:3.4” x 7.9” x 3.4”
A shower filter that not only filters out gunk from your shower water but also infuses it with vitamin C? Sign us up. This AquaHomeGroup picks features a heavy-duty 15-stage filtration system that utilizes coconut carbon, alkaline ceramic balls, KDF 55, and high-density stainless steel mesh to filter out contaminants, including chlorine, heavy metals, and sediment, from your water. It also infuses your shower water with vitamin C to help keep your hair and skin in tip-top shape.
This NSF-certified pick is specifically designed to ensure that your water pressure isn’t too affected by the filter. This means that you don’t have to worry about frustratingly low water pressure while showering. If you’re interested in an even more heavy-duty model, AquaHomeGroup offers a similar model made with a 20-stage filtration system.
Customers rave about this shower filter, noting that it's made a huge difference in the cleanliness, shine, and overall feel and appearance of their hair. In fact, many say they're able to get away with less washes since installing this filter.
Best easy install: Sprite SL2-CM Slim-Line 2 Universal Shower Filter
Pros:
- Filters last for at least 6 months
- Small footprint
- Built-in dial-a-date filter reminder
Cons:
- Shower head not included
Dimensions:8.7” x 6.6” x 2.7”
If you’re interested in setting up a shower filter but want to make sure installation isn’t a headache, pick up this NSF-certified option that can be installed easily in mere minutes. Clocking in at just a few inches high and weighing only one pound, this compact non-carbon filter extends your shower head by only an inch and a half. This is great news if you’re nervous about your shower head height changing drastically.
What makes this filter so special is its unique extend-a-path baffle system, which means the shower water is in contact with the filter for a longer period of time. This translates to cleaner, better-feeling water. This pick also comes with a “dial-a-date” filter replacement indicator, so you’ll never again forget when the filter needs to be swapped out. Sprite also offers filter tracking, user instructions, and more via the Sprite app that can easily be downloaded to your smartphone.
With hundreds of 5-star ratings on Amazon, this well-made shower filter is praised for its easy installation and the relief it provides to dry skin and hair. People say it's totally worth it if you have hard water.
FAQ:
How do you install a shower filter?
Installation depends on the model—while some will replace your whole shower head others will just be a filter you attach to your already-existing shower setup. Be sure to read each product’s descriptions carefully to get a better idea.
How often should you change your shower filter?
This depends on the shower filter. While some shower filters last up to six months, others may last for a full year.
The takeaway.
If your hair and skin are feeling dull or dry, or you're experiencing more shedding than usual, your shower water may be to blame. Installing a shower filter is an excellent way to enhance the quality of your shower water with little to no effort—and to bring huge benefits for your hair and skin. To learn more about home water filtration, be sure to check out our best water filter guide and expert tips on using a sink filter.