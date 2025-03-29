Per experts, shower filters that are ANSI/NSF Standard 177-certified are most effective at removing harsh chemicals from water. “Certification for shower filters assures consumers that the filter effectively removes chlorine from the water,” Postmus says.

Eckelberry recommends going with a filter that uses activated carbon in the filtration process. “These are designed to remove a wide range of contaminants—some remove as many as 200 different kinds—and cover all your bases,” he says.