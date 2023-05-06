I've never been picky when it comes to showerheads. As long as they offer the right amount of water pressure, I'm content. But when I came across an ad for the Jolie Filtered Showerhead about three months ago, I started to really think about the water itself.

While I've always known about the benefits of using a water filter for drinking water, it was the first time that I really thought about the perks of using a filter in the shower. After all, how clean could I really get in the shower if the water was filled with common contaminants, like aluminum, led, or copper?

This led me down a research rabbit hole, where I discovered that using filtered water to shower wouldn't just limit my potential exposure to toxins; it could also lead to softer hair and smoother skin. To find out whether these claims were actually true, I splurged on the Jolie Filtered Showerhead—and the results left me floored.