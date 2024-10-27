I Tried The Jolie Filtered Showerhead For 1.5 Years — Why I'm Never Going Back
I've never been picky when it comes to showerheads. As long as they offer the right amount of water pressure, I'm content. But when I came across an ad for the aesthetic-looking Jolie Filtered Showerhead last year, I started to really think about the water itself.
While I've always known about the benefits of using a water filter for drinking water, it was the first time I really thought about the perks of using a filter in the shower.
After all, how clean was I getting in the shower if the water was filled with common contaminants like aluminum, lead, or copper?
This led me down a research rabbit hole, through which I discovered that using filtered water to shower wouldn't only limit my potential exposure to toxins; it could actually lead to softer hair and smoother skin.
To find out whether these claims were true, I splurged on the Jolie Filtered Showerhead and conducted hands-on testing—the results left me floored.
Editor's note: I first wrote this review in May 2023 after three months of testing the Jolie. It's now been updated with additional feedback after about one and a half years of testing. During this time I've also tested four other shower filters for comparison.
First, does filtered shower water really make a difference?
I was skeptical that the sleek, Instagrammable Jolie Filtered Showerhead would do anything noticeable for my hair or skin—but boy, did this thing prove me wrong.
Don't just take my word for it, though. Riggs Eckelberry, founder and CEO of OriginClear, a clean water innovation hub, previously told mindbodygreen filtering shower water can have significant, visible effects; it can soften skin, improve hair, and reduce skin inflammation.
"On top of that, the less we're exposed to these toxins, the better our overall health can be," he explained. "Skin absorbs water, so you want to make sure it's high quality."
Filtering the water in your shower helps remove harmful toxins and contaminants, which could all be impacting the health of your skin and hair. Additionally, research shows hard water can decrease hair strength and cause breakage1 and has been associated with atopic eczema.
What is the Jolie Filtered Showerhead?
The Jolie Filtered Showerhead is exactly what it sounds like: an easy-to-install shower head that filters unwanted contaminants out of your tap water. Also known as my favorite beauty hack.
The Jolie uses KD-55 to remove chlorine and other heavy metals from your water. The filter also has calcium sulfite balls, which work to further rid your water of chlorine. By removing these toxins and harsh chemicals from your water, the Jolie keeps your hair and skin healthier and improves your overall well-being with every shower.
My favorite part? It does all this without compromising your water pressure. In fact, my water pressure actually felt stronger after installing the Jolie. It universally fits on any shower in the United States, and even has a movable ball joint, so each person can position the water stream perfectly.
Jolie Filtered Showerhead
Filter cost:$33
Filter replacement:Every 90 days
Size:5.3” D x 5.4” L
Weight:1.56 pounds
Materials:High-impact ABS
What's included:Showerhead, replacement filter, wrench, plumbing tape, “how to” guide
How the Jolie arrives
I'm a sucker for good branding (remember, it was an Instagram ad that got me on the Jolie train in the first place), and everything about Jolie's packaging is right on point.
Not only does the brand ship the showerhead in recyclable materials, but it also does so without using any plastic packing materials, packing peanuts, excess cardboard, air balloons, or virtually any wasteful space.
So, what is in the box, you ask? Literally, everything you need to install your Jolie: the showerhead itself, a replacement filter (which is already inside the showerhead), a wrench, plumbing tape, and a "how-to" guide containing easy-to-follow installation instructions.
How to install the Jolie
I'm no plumber (shocking, I know). Fear of installation led me to call for backup (from my boyfriend who also is not a plumber)—but truly, I could have done this on my own.
To install the Jolie, you'll simply need to unscrew your existing showerhead (put it in a safe place if you're a renter!) and follow the brand's instructions carefully. The only tools you'll (potentially) need are the wrench and plumbing tape, which are neatly provided in the box.
My entire installation process took less than 10 minutes, and the most difficult part was getting the showerhead screwed on tightly enough to eliminate dripping. This is where the plumbing tape and the wrench come into play.
Once you get the Jolie screwed on securely, you're home free. That is, of course, until you need to swap out the filter in three months—which is also super simple.
Pro tip: Sign up for the subscription to receive the filters every 90 days (you'll save money on the initial purchase this way, too).
How I tested the Jolie
Unlike with other products that claim to improve skin and hair, incorporating the Jolie into my life took virtually no effort. Once it was installed, I went about my regular routine, showering as I normally would. Here's how it went…
What I noticed when I showered with the Jolie
As simple as installation is, I would not be using a product that needs to be replaced every 90 days if it didn't prove its worth—and the Jolie has delivered in spades.
I noticed a difference the first time I showered. The water felt smoother and cleaner, and I felt good about the fact that I was no longer showering in potentially harmful chemicals. I actually felt like my shampoo was lathering up easier and I was using less soap than usual.
When I stepped out of the shower on that first day, I was shocked to find that my skin didn't have that typical tightness I was accustomed to. And when I blow-dried my hair, it felt smoother than usual.
My results after 1.5 years of testing the Jolie
When it comes to long-term results, the Jolie continues to impress me. Honestly, I just feel cleaner when I'm using it.
I'm using fewer products than before, and yet my skin feels more moisturized. Those little bumps I used to get on my elbows and knees are gone. When I do apply my lotion, it goes on so much easier; I can actually feel it absorbing into my skin instead of sitting on top.
In the first three months of using the Jolie, I noticed a huge decrease in shedding (something I've struggled with for years). My hair looked shinier and felt healthier—and no more itchy scalp, either.
Now, about a year and a half into my Jolie love affair, my hair and skin are both the healthiest they have ever been. I'm scheduling trims more frequently, and I refuse to wash my face with unfiltered water after experiencing the difference.
I test so many skin and hair products for my job, but nothing has compared to my results from filtering my shower water.
The pros & cons of the Jolie Showerhead
- Cleans and softens water
- Fits in all showers (universal in United States)
- Easy to install
- Visible results in hair and skin
- Designed to optimize water pressure
- Sustainable & recyclable packaging
- Exceeds NSF-177 certifications
- Filter needs to be replaced every 3 months
- Might not fit international showers
The takeaway
The aesthetically pleasing design totally elevates my shower, and multiple people (my hair stylist and dermatologist included!) have noticed the improvement in my skin and hair. I recently stayed at a luxury hotel with a rain shower, but I just couldn't wait to get home to the Jolie. I even made my boyfriend get one for his place.
With easy installation, visible results, and no time added to your daily routine, you won't regret making this upgrade to your shower. To learn more about filtering your shower water, check out our picks for the best shower filters.