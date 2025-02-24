Skip to Content
Toyota

How This World-Renowned Surgeon Keeps Up With Her Dynamic Days

Braelyn Wood
February 24, 2025
February 24, 2025

As a world-renowned orthopedic surgeon, researcher, author, speaker, and athlete Vonda Wright, M.D. has made it her mission to help people keep moving—no matter their age. “If we invest in ourselves—if we’re active every day—we don’t have to go from vitality to frailty,” she tells us about her work. 

Though her days are busy and ever-changing, Wright is still always focused on moving forward on her journey to help people perform at their best. And in her Toyota Crown Signia, she’s able to find moments of calm, clarity, and balance between the chaos. 

Thanks to the vehicle’s elevated, thoughtful interior design and bold, standout exterior, she can take on any challenge on the road ahead. Combining the best of both form and function, the Toyota Crown Signia boasts substantial cargo capacity (so Wright can pack in everything she needs for the day) and efficiency of up to 38 combined estimated miles per gallon. It’s a vehicle that can actually keep up with her dynamic life. 

Watch the video and learn how to reach your highest potential.

Think Collagen Supplements Are All Hype? This Research Will Make You Reconsider
Beauty

Think Collagen Supplements Are All Hype? This Research Will Make You Reconsider

Hannah Frye

Adding This To My Night Routine Completely Transformed My Sleep (No, Not Melatonin)
Home

Adding This To My Night Routine Completely Transformed My Sleep (No, Not Melatonin)

Braelyn Wood

Women Of All Ages Say This Power Pair Makes Crepey Hands Look Young & Rejuvenated
Beauty

Women Of All Ages Say This Power Pair Makes Crepey Hands Look Young & Rejuvenated

Carleigh Ferrante

This Habit Ages Your Lips Even Faster (& You're Probably Doing It)
Beauty

This Habit Ages Your Lips Even Faster (& You're Probably Doing It)

Hannah Frye

Just Started A Fitness Routine? Here's What That Means For Your Skin
Beauty

Just Started A Fitness Routine? Here's What That Means For Your Skin

Alexandra Engler

Are You Hyperfixating On Your Pores? Here's What Derms Want You To Know
Beauty

Are You Hyperfixating On Your Pores? Here's What Derms Want You To Know

Hannah Frye

3 Simple Ways To Ease Wrinkles If Retinol Isn't For You
Beauty

3 Simple Ways To Ease Wrinkles If Retinol Isn't For You

Hannah Frye

Are Gel Manicures Bad For You? What The Pros Want You To Know
Beauty

Are Gel Manicures Bad For You? What The Pros Want You To Know

Hannah Frye

This Is The Sneaky Reason Your Hair Won't Grow
Beauty

This Is The Sneaky Reason Your Hair Won't Grow

Jamie Schneider

