8 Signs Your Pet Is Trying To Get Your Attention (And How To Support Them)

Some of us have extra-expressive pets. But when the noisemaking becomes abnormal or excessive—that's a red flag. For cats, excessive meowing or unusual vocalizations are signs to watch out for. For dogs, more howling, whining, whimpering, groaning, grunting, or even panting can be signs of discomfort. Think of it this way: If your pet is making noise, it's their way of asking you to listen. If your go-to resolutions don't work (like giving them attention, cooling them down, or giving them food or water), chat with your vet, as something more serious could be happening.