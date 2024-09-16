Advertisement
8 Signs Your Pet Is Trying To Get Your Attention (And How To Support Them)
You know the usual signs when your pet wants attention… Like when your pup jumps all over you after work. Or when your cat rubs against your leg looking for a head scratch. These pleas for affection aren't exactly subtle. But on the other side of the spectrum, when our cat or dog is experiencing illness or pain and needs our attention—they will occasionally hide it. Why is that?
Why do pets hide illness and injury?
For cats and dogs alike, hiding illness and pain is something like a natural instinct. In the wild, the vulnerabilities of injury and illness would make a cat or dog more susceptible to predators. Signs of weakness would also put them in danger of being bullied or abandoned. Even though our pets have been domesticated for hundreds of years, they still hide their pain as a form of self-protection.
But if you're a watchful pet parent, you may be able to pick up on signs that others would miss. It's up to you to detect their sly signs of discomfort and then do something about it. Whether it's a vet appointment, specific vet-recommended therapeutic nutrition like Hill's Prescription Diet, or a lifestyle change—our pet is counting on us. Hill's even has a Hidden Condition Checker to help us figure out next steps. We can't read their minds (unfortunately), but we can look out for these telltale signs.
8 signs your pet might need to see a veterinarian
1. Changes in body language
You and your pet are perfectly simpatico (or, sim-paw-tico). They know when you're upset; you know when they're upset. Staying attuned to your pet's body language can help you decipher when something is wrong. Cats might sit in a more hunched position or carry their head differently. Your dog might walk in an unusual way. This is your cue to take a closer look.
2. Abnormal behavior
If your pet starts acting out of the norm, they may be compensating for some kind of physical ailment. Notice if your cat or dog is interacting with people or toys differently, if they're avoiding you more than usual, or if they're sleeping more, drowsy, and indifferent to playtime. Aggression or restlessness can also be telling. If the strange behavior sticks around, investigate further and discuss it with your veterinarian.
3. Poor appetite
If your pet doesn't want to eat or drink water, watch out. These are some of the first signs of illness for cats and dogs (and thankfully, the easiest to pick up on!). If your pet isn't very excited at mealtime, isn't finishing their bowl, or won't hydrate… You know something's up. Consult with your vet about how to help, and they might recommend therapeutic nutrition like Hill's Prescription Diet.
4. Changes in bathroom habits
Cats doing their business outside the litter box is a common flag that they may be suffering from urinary or kidney issues. Similarly, dogs will often go to the bathroom where they aren't supposed to if something is wrong—even if they haven't had an accident in years. Frequent urination, struggling to urinate, vomiting, and diarrhea are also more obvious signs that your fur babe is in need of some extra care—be sure to speak to your vet if you notice any of these symptoms in your pet.
5. Hiding from you
This one is for the cat owners out there. Cats are notorious for finding the best hiding spots when something is wrong—if they're overly stressed, sick, or injured. If your cat is tucking themselves into the corners of your home and avoiding you, it's time to fish them out and take them to the vet.
6. Making more noise than usual
Some of us have extra-expressive pets. But when the noisemaking becomes abnormal or excessive—that's a red flag. For cats, excessive meowing or unusual vocalizations are signs to watch out for. For dogs, more howling, whining, whimpering, groaning, grunting, or even panting can be signs of discomfort. Think of it this way: If your pet is making noise, it's their way of asking you to listen. If your go-to resolutions don't work (like giving them attention, cooling them down, or giving them food or water), chat with your vet, as something more serious could be happening.
7. Changes in weight
Changes in weight can be an indicator that something more serious is going on with your pet. But if the weight change is happening slowly over time, it can be hard to catch. Staying up to date on your vet visits can help you keep tabs on their weight. But keep an eye on their figure, particularly as it pertains to eating habits.
8. Reluctant to move around
If your pet loves to run around, jump on the couch, and chase after toys, and suddenly they're not interested, they could be feeling sick. If they're reluctant to jump onto surfaces or get active, this could be an indicator of a physical injury or serious joint issues. Our pets love to be active and engaged. If they stop, it's for a reason.
Check for hidden conditions with this tool
There are certainly more signs that your four-legged friend is feeling under the weather, but the point is: You know your pet the best. You know all their quirks and preferences—probably better than you realize. Our pet may try to hide their discomforts, but they're not as sneaky as they think they are.
As pet parents, it's our job to help them stay happy and healthy in the long run—from regular exercise to science-led food like Hill's Pet Nutrition. But it's also our responsibility to pay close attention. If our pets could talk, the world would be a better place. Until then, we have tools like Hill's Hidden Condition Checker to help figure out the next step, and always remember to speak with your vet about any concerns you have with your best furry friend. Our pets can try, but there's no hiding from the love of a caring pet parent.