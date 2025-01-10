Advertisement
The New Whole30 Is Here (& It Comes With These Rule Changes)
A lot has changed in the well-being world over the last decade. We’ve made new longevity discoveries, ditched long-standing nutrition myths, and even changed our approach to movement (sorry, HIIT). And just as the mindset of well-being lovers has evolved since 2014, it’s only natural that the Whole30 program has, too.
The New Whole30 is officially here—and it’s a complete revamp by best-selling author Melissa Urban. Unlike the updates of year’s past, this new release was entirely rewritten by Urban to be more accessible, supportive, and realistic.
It combines honest reflections about where the program could do better with updated rules that look slightly different from the elimination requirements of year’s past. These changes aim to make Whole30 more inclusive to the new wave of participants hoping to find their way to food freedom.
Here’s what you can expect from the New Whole30 (and how these short-term changes can lead to long-term results).
What is Whole30?
First things first, it’s important to reiterate the main component of Whole30—a food elimination diet paired with reintroduction—is still the same.
Based on the elimination diet first proposed by Dr. Albert Rowe in 1926, the Whole30 protocol removes foods prone to causing health concerns like inflammation, indigestion, and metabolic disruptions. It also eliminates foods that are linked to cravings or unhealthy food behaviors.
While most people focus on the elimination aspect of the eating plan—and avoidance of added sugar, alcohol, grains, legumes, and dairy—the reimplementation of these foods is just as important as making it 30 days without them.
After 30 days of establishing a new baseline of what feels good for their body, this reintroduction period allows participants to slowly uncover what doesn’t make their body feel its best.
It’s a gentle reminder that there’s no such thing as good or bad foods. What fuels and energizes one body can wreak havoc on another—which is why it’s so important to listen to your own body.
What rule changes will you find in the New Whole30?
There have been eight major rule changes to Whole30 over the last 10 years. Each of those changes aims to allow more foods during the elimination (rather than trying to find more commonly problematic foods).
While you’ve have to read the book for a full rundown of what’s different about the New Whole30, we have a sneak peak of what to expect with the latest release.
1. Coconut aminos are an exception to the “no added sugar role.”
No need to read to stress over the words nectar or syrup on the ingredient list of your coconut aminos. This soy sauce substitute never aimed to be a sugar substitute—and Whole30 treats it as such.
2. Botanical extracts as an exception to the “no alcohol” rule.
Whole30 removes alcohol because overconsumption can have negative impacts on cravings, blood sugar retention, gut health, hormonal balance, and more. Many botanical extracts are put into alcohol—but it’s always distilled (gluten-free!) and deemed “nonpotable” i.e. you won’t be drinking them from the bottle.
3. Peas as an exception to the “no legumes” rule in the Original Whole30.
While peas are still a legume, peas are lower in FODMAPs and rarely cause issues during the reintroduction phase. During the annual program review in 2017, the Whole30 advisory group decided to remove peas from the list.
4. Carrageenan is no longer eliminated.
Technically this seaweed-derived thickening agent is natural, but the ingredient has been at the center of controversy. While health experts have been split on the additive—which has mostly been removed from many health foods due to consumer pushback—the Whole30 advisory group determined it “does not demonstrate enough risk to your blood sugar regulation, digestive health, or immune system.”
5. Cooking oils are no longer eliminated, regardless of their source
While Whole30 never took a direct stance against seed oils, the program did encourage the removal of soybean, peanut, corn, and rice ran oils by association to other rules in the program (i.e. no legumes and no grains). Last year, the Whole30 team opted to remove these restrictions upon further diving into research around cooking oils. They found most health concerns about seed oils were based on their inclusion in an ultra-processed diet—which didn’t make sense in the context of the Whole30 elimination phase.
What else can you expect from the New Whole30?
The New Whole30 includes the rundown of both the Original Whole30 and newer Plant-Based spin-off. Along with a rundown of the program rules, you’ll receive thoughtful instructions on how to prepare for your elimination phase, navigate the social pressure of sticking to the protocol, and troubleshoot what feels normal on Whole30.
This support can be make or break for your Whole30 journey—and Urban really thinks of everything. For example, she recommends a few Whole30 compatible "emergency foods” to ensure you’re not tempted to break protocol and teaches you about her “salad strategy” for stopping cravings.
Urban also shares non-scale victories to track during your time on Whole30 for added motivation. (Pro tip: Day 10 and 11 are typically considered some of the hardest!)
Don’t miss your chance to test out a new recipe
Dish: Lemon-Mustard Salmon with a Kale and Apple Salad
Serves: 2
Prep: 25 minutes
Broil: 10 minutes
Total: 35 minutes
Ingredients:
Salmon:
- 2 (6- to 8- ounce) salmon fillets, about 1 inch thick, skin removed
- 2 tablespoons extra- virgin olive oil
- 1 tablespoon Whole30- compatible Dijon mustard
- ¼ teaspoon salt & Black pepper
Salad:
- 2 cups very finely chopped or slivered fresh kale
- 2 tablespoons extra- virgin olive oil, plus additional for massaging kale
- ¼ teaspoon salt, plus a pinch for massaging kale
- 1 tablespoon fresh lemon juice
- ½ small garlic clove, minced
- 1 small apple, cored and cut into ¼- inch dice
- 1 tablespoon sliced or slivered almonds, toasted
Instructions:
Salmon:
- Line a large rimmed baking sheet with parchment. Position the top oven rack 6 inches from the broiler. Preheat the broiler to high. Place the salmon on the baking sheet.
- In a small bowl, whisk together the olive oil and mustard. Brush the tops and sides of the salmon fillets with the mixture. Season with the salt and add pepper to taste.
- Broil until the salmon is cooked through and has a deep brown crust on top, 7 to 8 minutes.
Salad:
- While the salmon is cooking, place the kale in a medium bowl. Drizzle with a little olive oil and sprinkle with a pinch of salt. Massage with your hands until the kale is softened, about 1 minute.
- In a small jar with a lid, combine the 2 tablespoons olive oil, the 1/4 teaspoon salt, the lemon juice, and the minced garlic. Shake until emulsified. Pour over kale and toss to coat.
- Serve: Divide the kale between 2 plates. Top each with diced apple, then sprinkle with the toasted almonds. Serve the salmon with the salad.
The takeaway
The New Whole30 is an evolution of the trusted elimination protocol that’s inspired millions to food freedom over the last 15 years. Completely rewritten by Urban to reflect the latest research and her own approach to well-being, this brand new release is bound to inspire a new wave of Whole30 participants. Check it out now on Penguin Random House.