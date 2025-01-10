The New Whole30 Is Here (& It Comes With These Rule Changes)

While Whole30 never took a direct stance against seed oils, the program did encourage the removal of soybean, peanut, corn, and rice ran oils by association to other rules in the program (i.e. no legumes and no grains). Last year, the Whole30 team opted to remove these restrictions upon further diving into research around cooking oils. They found most health concerns about seed oils were based on their inclusion in an ultra-processed diet—which didn’t make sense in the context of the Whole30 elimination phase.