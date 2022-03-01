Whole30 Got A Plant-Based Makeover & I Tried It — Here’s What You Need To Know

As a health and fitness editor, I prioritize eating to nourish both my mental and physical health. But it’s not always easy to maintain that balance, for two major reasons. The first is that, yes, I’m a health editor—which means I’m constantly bombarded by info on the latest “it” food, cutting edge nutrition research, and new insights from experts on the healthiest strategies.

Secondly, I’m only human, and I have a busy schedule—which means sometimes reaching for the easy-to-grab thing in my pantry for lunch, or ordering takeout on nights neither my partner nor I can muster the energy to cook up a meal.

There’s nothing inherently “wrong” or "bad" with either of the scenarios I just listed—but it has taken most of my adult life to let go of obsessions over eating the “healthiest” or “best” foods, and the guilt I feel when I don’t. Now, I try to prioritize eating in a way that minimizes stress, isn’t overly complicated, and feeds my unique body according to its individual needs.

That’s why I was so intrigued by the new Plant-Based Whole30 protocol. The whole concept centers around the idea of eliminating potential triggering foods, and really tuning into what impacts your body. Even though I already follow a mainly vegetarian diet, with occasional seafood, I was very curious how a full month of no processed foods, no added sugar, and a little extra mindfulness could help me check in with what’s really serving my body.

Don’t worry, I’ll spare you the 30+ day journal, and instead give you a few of my personal takeaways from this experience.