There Are 7 Types Of Vegetarianism—How To Know Which One Is Best For You

If you’re looking to switch to a more plant-based diet, you’re not alone. But while it might seem like a trendy new term that hits you in the face every time you open Instagram, it can actually have some incredible benefits for both your health and the environment.

“I think, overall, we are becoming more health-focused as a population,” says Meshulam. “With that, people are understanding that incorporating more plant-based foods can have many benefits. Plant-based diets have been linked to a lower risk for heart disease, diabetes, and some cancers." She adds that people are becoming more and more earth-conscious, and opting to adopt a vegetarian lifestyle due to the environmental impact of factory farming.

For instance, one study published in Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences suggests that transitioning toward more plant-based diets could reduce global mortality by 6 to 10 percent, and food-related greenhouse gas emissions by 29 to 70 percent—when compared with a reference scenario for the year 2050. In addition, a 2013 study aimed at physicians asks them to consider recommending a plant-based diet to all their patients, especially those with high blood pressure, diabetes, cardiovascular disease, or obesity.

Provided you’re doing it strategically—aka, your diet is full of whole foods, protein-rich plants, and complex carbs, as opposed to processed (albeit vegan-friendly) food—you should be able to reap plenty of benefits, says Ansari.