These Are The Standard Macronutrients On A Mediterranean Diet Plate
The Mediterranean diet is a way of eating that mimics the diets of people along the Mediterranean Sea. It emphasizes whole foods, high in vitamins, minerals, and healthy fats. It has been shown to promote heart health, manage weight, and even lower the risks of Alzheimer’s and metabolic diseases.
While nonrestrictive, there are specific portions, or macros, that make up a standard Mediterranean diet. Macros, or macronutrients, are the three primary nutrients that make up a healthy diet. They are primarily broken into carbohydrates, proteins, and fats.
To get a better understanding of the specific Mediterranean diet macros, we consulted nutritionists for their intel.
What are the typical macros in a Mediterranean diet?
The Mediterranean diet typically consists of “50-75% carbohydrates—including grains and veggies, about 15% proteins, and 10% fats,” says registered dietitian Isabel Smith, R.D., CDN.
A typical plate would contain half vegetables, one-fourth whole grains, and one-fourth protein, according to Smith. “About 10% of your protein may include healthy fats,” she adds.
What kind of vegetables?
Since vegetables make up the largest portion of a Mediterranean plate, it’s important to understand which to include. While Smith says “any and all vegetables work,” certain veggies are healthier than others.
Dark, leafy greens, for example, contain a variety of antioxidants and carotenoids that help fight free-radicals and reduce inflammation. They’re also generally high in vitamins and minerals. To get these benefits, add spinach, broccoli, kale and arugula to your plate, just to name a few.
Another simple way to consume a large variety of vegetables is with a healthy side salad. In true Mediterranean fashion, integrative medicine doctor Bindiya Gandhi, M.D. suggests eating “traditional Greek salad made with tomatoes, cucumber, green peppers, onions, olives, and feta.”
Other vegetables to include: carrots, Brussels sprouts, garlic, cauliflower, bell peppers, artichokes, zucchini, eggplant, squash, mushrooms, celery, fennel, cabbage, leeks, beets, potatoes, sweet potatoes, turnips, etc.
What kind of whole grains?
One thing that draws people to the Mediterranean diet is its nonrestrictive nature. Unlike some diets which limit bread and other carbohydrates, the Mediterranean diet embraces them.
Unrefined whole grains “are a healthy source of fiber, protein, and micronutrients including magnesium, zinc, and copper,” Gandhi says.
This can include healthy grains like quinoa, barley, brown rice, and farro—to name a few. Lentils also fit into this category.
Other whole grains to include: buckwheat, bulgur, millet, oats, polenta, rice, wheat berries, whole grain breads, whole grain pasta, chickpeas, beans, peas, and peanuts.
What kind of proteins?
A traditional Mediterranean diet limits meat, but Smith says they can include fish, (SMASH fish, tuna, trout, sea bass, shrimp, oysters, mussels, clams, crab), chicken, turkey, and some lean meats. Other animal protein sources include eggs and dairy products.
“You can enjoy low-fat dairy like Greek yogurt, goat milk, feta cheese, and goat cheese, sparingly,” Gandhi says.
For those following a plant-based version of the diet, tofu, legumes, and nuts are also good sources of protein. Incorporating high-protein snacks, like hummus made of chickpeas, is an effective way to stay satiated between meals.
Other proteins to include: beans, peas, peanuts, cottage cheese, Parmesan cheese, ricotta cheese, mozzarella.
What kind of fats?
“The Mediterranean diet is rich in monounsaturated fats like olive oil and polyunsaturated fat including omega-3 and -6 fatty acids,” Gandhi says. Since your body doesn't naturally produce these anti-inflammatory essential acids, it’s important to consume ample amounts.
A few Mediterranean diet-approved fats include fatty fish, olives, nuts (walnuts, almonds, pistachios, pine nuts, hazelnuts, cashews, etc.), avocados, and seeds (sesame seeds, sunflower seeds, pumpkin seeds, chia seeds, etc.)
Extra virgin olive oil and avocado oil are both great healthy fat options when it comes to preparing food or drizzling on salads.
What about alcohol and dessert?
Sugars should only be used minimally or as needed, Smith explains. Drinking red wine or eating dark chocolate—both high in antioxidants—are acceptable on the Mediterranean diet, in moderation.
Other dessert options include fruit bowls, yogurt with honey, and olive oil cake, to name a few. You don’t have to deny your sweet tooth—just aim to avoid processed foods, refined grains, and excess sugars.
Bottom line
A standard Mediterranean diet is made up primarily of carbohydrates from vegetables and whole grains, along with protein, and trace amounts of healthy fats. Though fruits aren’t featured on a standard plate, they are a primary staple of a Mediterranean diet. Consider these Mediterranean diet macros when you're whipping up breakfast, snacks, salads, dinner, or desserts.
