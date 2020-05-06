These Are The Standard Macronutrients On A Mediterranean Diet Plate

The Mediterranean diet is a way of eating that mimics the diets of people along the Mediterranean Sea. It emphasizes whole foods, high in vitamins, minerals, and healthy fats. It has been shown to promote heart health, manage weight, and even lower the risks of Alzheimer’s and metabolic diseases.

While nonrestrictive, there are specific portions, or macros, that make up a standard Mediterranean diet. Macros, or macronutrients, are the three primary nutrients that make up a healthy diet. They are primarily broken into carbohydrates, proteins, and fats.

To get a better understanding of the specific Mediterranean diet macros, we consulted nutritionists for their intel.