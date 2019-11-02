Enjoy The Flavors Of Fall With This Healthy Olive Oil Walnut Spice Cake
A sophisticated treat, this breadlike cake from my book, "The Plant Paradox Family Cookbook," features warming spices and lovely herbal notes from olive oil. Olive oil has so many health benefits, but it’s “spiciness” may be offsetting to little kids, so here’s a great way to sneak it into them in a cake! Olive oil cakes are a classic in Italy, but here there’s no flour, no sugar and nothing artificial, so you and the kids can have your cake and eat it too. I like to pair a slice of this spice cake with a good strong cup of coffee. For an extra-special treat, spread a little coconut whipped cream on your cake—it is positively decadent!
Olive Oil Walnut Spice Cake
Makes one 7-inch cake
Ingredients:
- ⅓ cup extra-virgin olive oil, plus more for greasing
- 2 cups almond flour
- ½ cup Swerve
- 2 teaspoons baking powder
- ½ teaspoon ground cinnamon
- ½ teaspoon ground nutmeg
- ½ teaspoon ground ginger
- ½ teaspoon ground allspice
- ¼ teaspoon ground cloves
- ⅛ teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
- ¼ teaspoon sea salt
- 2 large omega-3 eggs
- ⅓ cup coconut milk
- ½ teaspoon vanilla extract
- ½ teaspoon almond extract
- 1 cup chopped toasted walnuts
- Coconut whipped cream, for serving
Method:
- Grease a 7-inch oven-safe dish such as a cake tin or souffle pan with olive oil. Line the bottom with parchment, and set aside.
- In the bottom of your Instant Pot, place the trivet and add 1 cup of water to the pot.
- In a large bowl, whisk together the flour, Swerve, baking powder, cinnamon, nutmeg, ginger, allspice, cloves, pepper, and salt.
- Add the eggs, oil, coconut milk, and the vanilla and almond extracts, and whisk until well combined. Fold in the walnuts.
- Pour the batter into the prepared baking dish and cover tightly with aluminum foil. Set the baking dish in the Instant Pot on top of the trivet.
- Cook on "cake" setting, then allow the pressure to release naturally for 15 to 20 minutes.
- Carefully remove the pan from the pot, and let cool to room temperature.
- Serve with the coconut whipped cream.
Recipe excerpted from Plant Paradox Family Cookbook by Steven R. Gundry. Copyright © 2019 by Steven Gundry. Published on November 19, 2019, by Harper Wave, an imprint of HarperCollins Publishers. Reprinted by permission.