Bovine collagen is a naturally occurring protein present in the connective tissue, bones, cartilage, and hides of cows. Bone broth is a natural source of collagen (and specifically a source of bovine collagen if it's made with beef bones) that has been consumed by our hunter-gatherer ancestors for thousands of years. Typically, though, the collagen supplements you see in stores are derived from cowhides.

There are different types of collagen, each composed of different amino acids. The collagen from cows happens to be similar to the collagen we have in our own bodies. Three types of collagen—Type I, Type II, and Type III—comprise about 90% of all the collagen in the human body, and bovine collagen supplements typically contain Type I and Type III.

Type I and Type III collagen are found together in the body and serve similar functions. They both help maintain the health and structure of skin, bones, muscles, tendons, ligaments, blood vessels, and organs. Both types are found in the intestines as well, suggesting that they play an important role in gut health. (Type II collagen, on the other hand, is often found in cartilage and promotes joint health. It's not found in most bovine collagen supplements.)

But what is it about these two specific types of collagen that are so special? Turns out, it's all about the amino acids. While there are 18 amino acids in bovine collagen, it's the presence of a few key amino acids that lend the majority of the perks: glycine, proline, and hydroxyproline. These three amino acids are crucial building blocks of collagen, tendons, and ligaments and have been shown to support health in a number of other ways, such as lowering inflammation and bolstering the immune system.

It's important to note that bovine collagen does not contain all nine essential amino acids, so it's not a complete protein. While it does contain amino acids that are often lacking in our modern diets, it's still important that you get enough complete protein from other sources. (Here's how much protein you actually need every day.)