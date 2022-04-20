Leaky gut syndrome, as its name suggests, occurs when toxins and inflammatory agents “leak” through the intestinal walls and into the bloodstream.

In a healthy gut, when you digest food, your intestines break it down, allowing tiny healthy nutrients to pass through the walls into the bloodstream.

But, "when the permeability of the gut lining has been altered, this allows toxins, bacteria, and foreign substances like undigested food particles to enter the blood stream along with the nutrients," explains family medicine physician Bindiya Gandhi, M.D.. "The connections between the cells that line the inside of the intestines (known as tight junctions) become looser," adds gut health expert Vincent Pedre, M.D..

Some practitioners believe that addressing leaky gut can help heal underlying conditions before they get worse, but this has yet to be medically proven.

What is evident, though, is that the gut is closely connected to overall health.