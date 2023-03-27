4 Major Causes Of Inflammation We Don’t Talk About Enough 

According to Cole, you cannot expect to move forward with your health if you have unresolved trauma stored in the body. It’s an incredibly common scenario: Some estimates suggest 70 percent of adults in the United States have experienced some type of traumatic event at least once in their lives—but so many of us brush those experiences under the rug.

“They know it wasn't good, but they don't realize what it did to their mitochondria. They don't realize what it did to their nervous system and their inflammation levels,” says Cole. “People will just gaslight themselves and say, ‘Well, I know people that have gone through worse than me.’”

Let us be clear: Not all trauma comes from catastrophic events. In fact, it can be quite subtle for some. And if you let those emotions accumulate in your body, they can really impact your physical health1 over time.

Of course, healing your trauma takes intentional work. Start here for some tips to acknowledge and release stuck emotions.