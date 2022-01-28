8 Expert-Backed Relaxation Techniques For When Life Gets Stressful

During a stress response, the body enters a sympathetic state and may release stress hormones like cortisol or norepinephrine. Spending too much time in this tense fight-or-flight state can create issues for our physical and mental health.

Certain relaxation techniques can help us return to a parasympathetic, rest-and-digest, state. “Relaxation techniques reset and reboot the nervous system so people can feel good within their own bodies and shut down racing thoughts,” Roseann Capanna-Hodge, M.D, an integrative mental health expert, tells mbg.

Learning how to curb stress responses before or when they happen can improve your quality of life. The key is turning relaxation into a practice. “Relaxation techniques only calm the brain when you do them consistently and that means taking 10 minutes or more every day to intentionally practice them,” says Capanna-Hodge.