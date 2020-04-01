The next time you're experiencing stress, pay attention to what it really feels like in the body. "Stress and anxiety typically have a darker feel to them than eustress, and this may manifest in both body and mind," says Pratt. "Anxious symptoms may include a racing heart, gastrointestinal problems, lack of sleep, and an inability to control one's thoughts."

On the other hand, eustress feels more like energy and motivation moving through the body. It might lead to more creative thoughts or nudge you to naturally wake up earlier to start the day without feelings of dread or anxiety.

But even eustress can become a problem if you have too much of it. It's important to give yourself occasional mental breaks so it doesn't transform into chronic stress or anxiety over time. "If you're under a huge amount of [any type of] stress and it's unrelenting, then you're going to have psychological and emotional damage as a result," says Trueblood. "It's important to purposely give yourself breaks and distractions—like phoning a friend or going for a run—so that the stress stays at an intermittent level and doesn't creep up into higher, chronic types of stress."