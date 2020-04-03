Dealing with episodic acute stress often requires a change of routine, at least for the time being. Gerst recommends taking a look at areas of your life that are stressful and determining where you can make any adjustments. Are there any commitments that you can drop for now? Is there anyone in your support network you can reach out to for help getting something done?

One thing that you shouldn't be dropping is your self-care routine: Exercising, eating nourishing foods, and prioritizing sleep is essential for anyone who's going through a prolonged period of stress. And while they may feel good in the moment, self-medicating behaviors like drinking alcohol or bingeing on sugar can make it more difficult for the body to recover in the end.

"It may also be helpful to see if you can reframe your stressors or see [stress] from a different perspective," Gerst adds. "Sometimes we are, in fact, bombarded by one acute stressor after another, but there are times when we get so used to being acutely stressed that we start to see everything as acute stress."