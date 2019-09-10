Practicing gratitude is as easy as saying thank you for life's blessings, and the sooner you start, the sooner you'll start reaping the benefits of gratitude—of which there are plenty, by the way.

Gratitude is "the practice of making space for appreciation," licensed psychologist Snehal Kumar, Ph.D., tells mbg. This could be an appreciation for the people and things in your life, the experiences you've had, or the experiences you've yet to have, but gratitude can also (and should) be rooted in an appreciation of the self, Kumar explains.

What separates gratitude from thankfulness is intention, therapist Joree Rose, LMFT, adds. Gratitude "is a quality of thankfulness," she says. "It's something you intentionally choose to focus on and practice, which means you don't just feel it; you do something about it."

So what happens when you do something about it? Here's a list of all the various benefits of practicing and expressing gratitude on a regular basis, according to the experts and scientific research: