While feeling stressed out from time to time is to be expected (and healthy in many cases), prolonged periods of stress can lead to a surge in proinflammatory proteins called cytokines. In small doses, these proteins keep us healthy. But in excess, they do more harm than good and can predispose us to conditions like heart disease and type 2 diabetes.

They can be so damaging that Rajita Sinha, Ph.D., the Founding Director of the Yale Stress Center, estimates that anywhere between 25 to 40% of illnesses are directly stress-related.

The impact of chronic stress is also written in our cells. We're now pretty sure that chronic stress and inflammation reduce the length of telomeres—structures that protect DNA—and shorter telomeres are a sign of older biological age.

Reading about how stress expedites the aging process and contributes to disease is no fun—especially in the middle of a global pandemic. But not all hope is lost: As researchers learn more about all the ways chronic stress harms the body, they're also finding that some of the damage can be mitigated, if not reversed, with relatively simple lifestyle tweaks.