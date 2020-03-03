Researchers have been looking into the link between exercise and cognition for several decades. One conclusive and undeniable truth has emerged from these studies: Exercise boosts your mood because it fundamentally changes your brain, both in the moment and over time.

"Right now, the debate in the research world is over how big the benefits of exercise truly are, but those are just details," explains Art Kramer, Ph.D., a professor of psychology and director of the Center for Cognitive and Brain Health at Northeastern University. "What everyone agrees on at this point is that exercise has the ability to change your mood because it has a dramatic impact on your brain."

What kind of impact, you ask? For starters, when you exercise, your heart rate increases and your body pumps more oxygen to your brain. That process can affect your overall positivity, as multiple studies have found that a well-oxygenated brain helps manage anxiety and depression. Other studies have found that exercise may help alleviate depression and anxiety overall.

Research has also shown that after 20 or 30 minutes of aerobic exercise, your body releases chemicals called endorphins that interact with receptors in your brain that reduce your perception of pain—meaning you're more likely to feel positive and upbeat during a tough workout. It also releases other mood-enhancing chemicals like serotonin and dopamine that can stick around in your brain for a couple of hours after you exercise.

"But all of those chemicals are only the beginning," Kramer explains. "On a bigger level, while exercise does have those short-lived mental health benefits, it also actually changes the structure and function of your brain over time," he continues. "The general consensus is that a multitude of beneficial and chronic changes for a healthier brain and mind can happen if you exercise for an hour a day, three days a week."

For example, exercise may generate new neurons in the hippocampus, the region of the brain associated with memory, learning, and emotions. Because the hippocampus manages your emotions, optimizing it could make you more likely to feel emotionally stable in the long term. "There are hundreds of papers on this topic that date back decades and decades, so it's difficult to sum up all of the nitty-gritty details—but the point is that exercise impacts your brain both in the moment and structurally over time."