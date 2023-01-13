What might change in your relationship if both you and your partner committed to increasing the behaviors you each find sexy and limiting those that aren't? Think about this in the broadest form. "Sexy" can certainly refer to bedroom preferences, but it also represents what excites us about our partner in our day-to-day lives. Do you find it sexy if they help with the housework? Do you find it "unsexy" when they use the restroom with the door wide-open? Talk about what it specifically means to "keep it sexy" in your relationship. Be amazed, be humored, and be inspired.