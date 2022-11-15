23 Second Date Ideas To Actually Spark Connection, From Dating Experts

Planning a second date can be just as critical to sparking connection as what happens on the first date. While first date conversation topics may be more straightforward to come up with, deciding how to follow it up may prove a bit more challenging. So, we talked with a couple of dating experts who have some advice on what makes a good second date.

“I would say a good second date would be one in which you can continue to get to know each other and learn about one another,” says licensed marriage therapist Rachel Freidus, LMFT. “Explore your chemistry and attraction and have fun (flirt!). There's no right or wrong activity, but being that first dates are usually more likely to be simple conversations (over coffee, a walk, a meal), it's fun to do some sort of activity for a second date.”