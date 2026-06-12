The Best Dating Apps To Try In 2022, Based On What You're Looking For

All dating apps share a basic premise: to help you match with a potential suitor. However, the process for finding your match differs by app.

Most apps operate on a swipe system, which allows you to either swipe left (no) or right (yes) on a profile. Some apps offer minimal information before the swipe, such as Tinder, which makes vetting your potential suitors all about looks.

Others incorporate fun features like profile prompts, videos, and audio to help you get a better sense of the person on the other side of the screen.

If you're really picky about the way you vet potential suitors, you might want to opt for apps that offers a compatibility score based on your profile; while it's an algorithmic guess, these scores often reflect interests and values instead of physical appearance.

When you swipe right on a potential match, the app will let you know if it's a match. If you don't get a match right away, don't stress. Your profile may not have appeared in another person's line-up just yet, especially if your profile is new. Once two people both swipe right or express interest in each other, the app typically will send a prompt notifying you of the match.