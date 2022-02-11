The Best Dating Apps To Try In 2022, Based On What You're Looking For

If you’re looking for a romantic connection, you don’t have to look much further than your phone these days. In today’s hyper-connected world, it’s never been easier to meet lots of potential partners from the comfort of your couch. But the convenience of the dating apps presents a slew of other unique dating challenges: analysis paralysis, dating fatigue, ambiguous intentions, one-sided conversations that go nowhere, etc.

Although dating apps can be overwhelming, they’re one of the most popular approaches out there and for good reason–we’re all on them now. If you’re looking to optimize your time, it might be a smart idea to approach the apps with a sense of intentionality. Which means, signing up for the apps that will give you the best chance to meet your kind of people. After all, you’re not looking to meet everybody–you want to meet the right ones. (Here are all our best online dating tips, btw.)

So, without further ado, we’ve rounded up the best dating apps for 2022, depending on what you’re looking for.