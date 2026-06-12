The Best Dating Apps To Try In 2022, Based On What You're Looking For

13 Best Dating Apps We Tried In 2026 (& The Worst)
Research shows happy relationships are one of the greatest predictors of happiness and overall well-being—and dating apps have quickly become one of the most popular ways to connect.
There are currently more than 1,500 dating apps and websites available in 2025, with options for casual hookups, senior daters, and even single parents. This makes finding the right app for your dating goals a length process, especially when every new app promises to fix the common complaints of online dating.
Luckily, we have you covered. Not only have we spoken with relationship experts to find the most successful dating apps, but we also had singles across the country put them to the test to determine the best dating apps of 2025.
Our final selection was vetted by the size of the dating pool, quality of matches, and user interface—plus, whether they led to real-life connections.
Below, find our favorite expert- and tester-approved dating apps for casual flings, serious relationships, and everything in between.
- Best dating app for authentic connections: Hily
- Best dating app for marriage: eHarmony
- Best dating app for 50+: Silver Singles
- Best dating app for people 40+: Match
- Best dating app for people 25+: Hinge
- Best dating app for kink: Feeld
- Best dating app for hook ups: Tinder
- Best free dating app: OkCupid
- Best free dating app for women: Bumble
- Best dating app for single parents: Facebook Dating
- Best dating app for gay men: Grindr
- Best dating app for lesbians: Her
- Best dating app for working professionals: The League
Why we write about dating apps
- Active users: A larger (and active) user base is essential to finding your match. We stuck with services that have at least 1,000 ratings on the App store.
- Recommendations: We tapped dating experts for their recommendations on the best dating apps.
- Testing: The only way to know how an app truly works? By using it. We tested every app to see how long it takes to set up, how easy it is to use the app, and whether the app actually leads to in-person dates.
- Variety: Research shows about 44% of people in the U.S. use dating apps hoping to find something serious, while at least 40% of people want to keep things casual. Whichever bucket you fall into, you'll find a dating app catered to your preferences below.
- Image by Braelyn Wood / mbg creative
Dating App by Hily
- Known for
- Casual & serious relationships
- Main age demographic
- 18-30
- Available on
- IOS, Android
- App rating
- 4.4/5.0
Pros & Cons
Pros & Cons
Pros
Emphasis on connecting beyond swipes
Larger user base (especially internationally)
In-depth profiles that make it easy to connect on shared interests
Ability to send (and receive) crushes for profiles that stand out
Curated discover page that matches your interest to skim matches
View likes sent and likes received on one place
Cons
Must pay for a premium membership to run comprehensive compatibility check (short one free)
Search radius for connections is higher for big cities
Unlike many dating apps that focus primarily on swiping, Hily uses compatibility features, conversation prompts, and detailed profiles to help users make more meaningful connections. The app's compatibility-driven approach is designed to encourage authentic interactions, while features like icebreakers and profile recommendations help take some of the pressure out of starting a conversation.
Whether you're looking for a serious relationship or simply hoping to meet new people, Hily offers a more personalized dating experience than many of its swipe-first competitors. While you still have a main "swipe" screen to sort through matches—which requires an up or down motion—each profile features tiny badges that help you understand when interests or dating goals align. Plus, you'll see whether someone is nearby or has already liked your profile.
Once you match, your chat screen showcases shared interests to make it easy to start talking. Feeling nervous? You can also opt for pre-generated chat openers to get the conversation flowing. If you don't like the initial options, there's a choice to jump into suggested messages for compliments, questions, or bold pick-up lines.
While we love how easy it is to start a conversation, the real magic of Hily is how easy it is to sort through your potential matches. You can focus on sending out likes or let Hily curate options for you with the Discover page. Refreshed every 24 hours, this curated section highlights matches with shared interests or similar dating goals, as well as Hily's top picks for you.
Our testers love that you can comment on individual parts of a potential match's profile to show your interest, or run a compatibility test to understand how well you might get along. Plus, you can track who has already liked your profile, as well as the past likes you've sent. If there's a profile that really sparks your interest, you can also send a "Mega Crush"—but this requires a paid subscription.
If you're prone to quickly swiping through profiles just based on looks, Hily encourages you to slow down and consider other reasons to connect.
- An online user called this "the best dating app" post-divorce, with a genuinely respectful group of male users. Plus, they met their match.
- Another user called out the ability to only match with "verified profiles," which ensures you're not connecting with scammers.
Cost
Cost
- Weekly: $9.99
- One week: $14.99
- One month: $29.99
- One year: $119.99
- Lifetime: $199.99
Dating App by eHarmony
- Known for
- Serious relationships
- Main age demographic
- 30+
- App rating:
- 4.0/5.0
- Compatibility
- IOS, Android
Pros & Cons
Pros & Cons
Pros
Compatibility scores for potential matches
Ability to see who viewed your profile & vice versa
Most users focused on long-term matches
Cons
Profile takes a long time to set up
Almost no capability with free membership
You're not going to find many dating apps that take the time and effort that eHarmony requires; every new user needs to create an in-depth profile and take a hefty questionnaire, complete with poll questions and an image selection game that vaguely reminds us of a Rorschach Inkblot Test.
Profile setup takes at least 25 minutes, but experts say this step is key to making eHarmony' one of the best dating sites for serious relationships. "The profile list is limited since it's for [the people] who don't want to deal with the ups and downs of dating app culture and want to settle down," says marriage therapist Omar Ruiz, LMFT.
Don't miss our full eHarmony review to find out why mindbodygreen still recommends eHarmony despite needing a paid membership.
Cost
Cost
- 6-month membership: $359 ($59.84 per month)
- 1-year membership: $388 ($32.25 per month)
- 2-year membership: $699 ($29.13 per month)
- Kathleen Wong says eHarmony "feels like the place to go when you feel tired of the so-called endless options on other apps, like Tinder or Hinge, and don't want to waste your time."
- Diana King, 64, says she felt more confident on dates with men from eHarmony, knowing they had similar interests, preferences, and dating intentions—plus, she didn't get caught in the "pen pal" stage trying to learn if they would be compatible.
- Braelyn Wood, 30, liked the amount of effort put into the profiles. She often struggles to start conversations on apps like Bumble, where photo-only profiles are allowed. But Wood isn't willing to pay the membership fees needed to access the full lineup of app features due to other free dating apps better suited to her age range. (25 to 35 years old).
- Kesiena Boom, M.S., noted the app feels geared towards traditional monogamous values—which didn't mesh well with the writer who was seeking an open marriage. She also disliked that the app asked you to disclose income as part of the matching process.
- Image by mbg creative
- Image by mbg creative
- Image by mbg creative
Match
- Known for
- Serious relationships
- App rating
- 3.8/5.0
- Compatibility
- IOS, Android
- Where to browse
- Mobile app, Desktop site
Pros & Cons
Pros & Cons
Pros
Free one-on-one sessions with dating coaches
Personalized match recommendations
Detailed profiles with up to 26 photos
Cons
Need membership for app's best features
Not as many active users as some other dating apps
Time-consuming set up process
I think of Match as the in-between of eHarmony and Hinge. It pushes in-depth profiles to help serious daters find a long-term relationship through compatibility, but it still brings the fun of Hinge's personality driven prompts.
A 2018 report found that Match's fastest-growing demographic is the 50+ age group—making it one of the best dating sites for those over 50. It also earned a shoutout from online dating coach Schneider who called it a "solid choice" for those who "live in a suburb or somewhere remote" due to the apps ability to attract users from all over.
I like that Match is doing a lot to stand out in the crowded app space; the brand just partnered with Garbo to give users easier access to background checks and you can use matchPhone to avoid giving our your phone number too early on to a stranger. While you're still playing the same "like or skip" game, Match makes it feel more sophisticated.
Read our full Match.com review to see what makes this app worth the download.
- Diana King, 64, has used Match for decades. She previously found a few serious relationships from the site, and likes the apps large pool of daters over 50. Plus, detailed profiles ensure you can quickly determine if another person is a good match.
- Kathleen Wong found that Match may not be the best investment. Only half of her matches replied to her messages, and there wasn't a huge selection when swiping in Hawaii and Los Angeles.
Cost
Cost
- One month: $44.99
- 6 months: $118.99 ($19.84/month)
- 3 months: $116.99 ($39/month)
- 6 months: $129.99 ($21.67/month)
- Image by mbg creative
- Image by mbg creative
- Image by mbg creative
Hinge
- Known for
- Serious relationships
- App rating
- 4.5/5.0
- Compatibility
- IOS, Android
- Where to browse
- Mobile app
Pros & Cons
Pros & Cons
Pros
Limited likes to encourage thoughtful matches
Fresh interface with videos & prompts on profiles
Allows you to share dating intentions & relationship type
Last active status to find other active users
Cons
Must sort through matches in order
Best matches hidden behind paywall
I think Hinge stands above its counterparts because it really leans into showing off your personality alongside photos. These tiny profile details act as built-in conversation prompts, so it's easier to chat with your matches. Online dating coach Perri Schneider says this also makes the app great for people who are new to the online dating scene, as there's less pressure to come up with a clever opener.
You're also limited to just 10 "hearts" per day with free profiles. This motivates you to slow down and see each profile as a person, instead of another face in a sea of faces. I'm over mindless swiping!
Just be warned: Hinge may be one of the best dating apps for serious relationships, but it's moved away from the initial "designed to be deleted tagline." You can seek everything from a casual hookup to a life partners on the app, with options for both monogamous and non-monogamous relationships.
Check out our full Hinge review to know why so many editors love this app.
- Carleigh Ferrante, 34, says Hinge is the app that made her get more serious about dating. After interviewing countless experts, Ferrante focused her dating energy solely on Hinge. Once she put a bit more effort into her profile and got intentional with swiping, she was shocked by how quickly she met serious contenders on the app—leading to her first serious relationship in years.
- Jennifer Stavros, 41, has used Hinge for three years; while she hasn't found a serious partner on the app, she says there's a "level of maturity in many of my matches on Hinge that I don't see on other dating apps."
- Braelyn Wood, 30, notes a similar experience to Ferrante (sans meeting a partner), but agrees with the common online joke that Hinge can humble users with its match recommendations. She also dislikes that the app often hides what she refers to as the "biggest catch" behind the rose paywall ($2.99 per flower).
Cost
Cost
- One week: $24.99 per week
- One month: $49.99 per month
- 3 months: $99.99 ($33.33/month)
- 6 months: $149.99 ($24.99/month)
FYI
- Image by mbg creative
- Image by mbg creative
- Image by mbg creative
Feeld
- Available
- IOS, Android
- Main age demographic
- 25 to 35 years old
- Known for
- Hookups
- App rating
- 4.4/5.0
Pros & Cons
Pros & Cons
Pros
Sex-positive without being sleazy
Option to link your profile with partners' profiles
Choice to go by pseudonym
Cons
Not as many users as some of the bigger apps
Allows profiles with no faces
App is still slightly buggey
You end up seeing the same profile over and over again unless you reject it
Cost
Cost
- One month: $19.99 per month
- 90 days: $39.99 ($3.11 per week)
- One year: $99.99 ($1.92 per week)
Fun fact: Feeld was originally called "3nder" with a focus on helping couples find a third. It's evolved into an inclusive space for different sexualities and gender identities searching for connection. Users can seek threesomes, polyamory, swinging, casual sex, kink, or other alternative steamy encounters.
Because of Feeld's transparency and refreshing openness, it's simpler to have honest conversations about your sexual preferences without feeling creepy or unsolicited. I believe Feeld is one of the best hookup apps you can find for casual sex, and it does a great job of helping newbies to the space find experienced counterparts.
I like that anonymity reigns at Feeld, where you can go by a pseudonym and choose to hide your photos until you connect with a potential partner. This allows users to be more honest about their desires—so you won't have to worry about any situationships forming.
Want to leave your comfort zone? Our full Feeld review reveals what to expect on the inclusive dating app.
- Jillian Angelini is in a queer monogomous relationships and uses Feeld solely to explore with her partner. She finds Feeld the most straightforward way to understand a connections true intentions, which saves both parties a lot of time.
- Angelini warns Feeld is nothing like Tinder; Feel offers more than 20 and sexuality choices and doesn't solely cater to heterosexual couples.
- Braelyn Wood, 30, also downloaded Feeld to explore the app, which is garnering buzz in the NYC dating community. She heard an increasing number of users were seeking relationship over one night stands. She discovered a very small amount (around 5-10% of users) were swiping for long-term commitment. For now, Wood's going to stick with the other apps better aligned with her more vanilla relationships goals, like Bumble, Hinge, and OkCupid.
- Image by mbg creative
- Image by mbg creative
- Image by mbg creative
- Image by mbg creative
Tinder
- Available
- IOS, Android
- Known for
- Hookups
- App rating
- 3.8/5.0
- Compatibility
- IOS, Android
Pros & Cons
Pros & Cons
Pros
Largest user base
Can see location of all matches
Free version is excellent
Cons
Most users are looking for something casual
Can be superficial due to swiping process
Raunchy without the honest dialogue seen on Feeld
Cost
Cost
- One month: $8
- 6 months: $24 ($6 per month)
- 12 months: $32 ($2.60 per month)
- One month: $24 per month
- 6 months: $75 ($12.50 per month)
- 12 months: $96 ($8 per month)
- One month: $30 per month
- 6 months: $90 ($15 per month)
- One year: $120 ($10 per month)
Tinder is the dive bar of dating apps; you know what you're going to get, but it's still going to be a good time. The inventor of "swiping," Tinder is extremely straightforward to use.
Photos matter more than profiles, and most people on the app are looking casual dates or casual sex. Remember: Tinder is a place of quantity, not quality.
While you'll occasionally find something serious from Tinder—just ask our executive editor about her husband—you'll have to weed through a lot of matches to find that type of connection. Due to the sheer number of options, Schneider says it generally not the best app for serious dating.
But Tinder's strong reputation is also its strong suit: "I find with my clients that it's still widely used, which can be helpful if you're not in a city and live in a more remote area," she says.
Don't miss our full Tinder review (and get the scoop on how it can still lead to marriage).
- Jennifer Stavros, 41, says there's more to Tinder than meets the eye—and it's her personal favorite app for casual hookups. She thinks most users are honest about their intentions and finds it's one of the best apps for enjoying the dating experience as a whole.
- Stavros also recommends using the app while traveling; it's a great way to meet locals and experience a new city. On shorter stops, she'll even swipe just to have conversations with people in new cities—and she often finds higher quality connections in locations other than her home city.
- Hannah Margaret Allen, 33, met her husband on Tinder in 2019 and got married about three years later. It was his first online date and proves Tinder isn't just for flings.
- Image by mbg creative
- Image by mbg creative
- Image by mbg creative
OkCupid
- Known for
- Serious relationships & hookups
- App rating
- 4.3/5.0
- Compatibility
- IOS, Android
- Where to browse
- Mobile app, Desktop site
Pros & Cons
Pros & Cons
Pros
Detailed profiles & compatibility scores
Queer & poly-friendly
Loads of features even on free version
Cons
Lengthy profile set up
Fewer active users as other apps
Complex UX that's less intuitive to use
Cost
Cost
- One month: $29.99
- 3 months: $59.99 ($19.99 per month)
- 6 months: $89.99 ($14.99 per month)
- One month: $39.99
- 3 months: $79.99 ($26.66 per month)
- 6 months: $119.99 ($19.99 per month)
OkCupid is for relationships friendships, flings, relationships—and everything in between. The dating side is widely known for its keyword search options, long-form profiles, and interactive personality quizzes. It's a popular dating site with more than 70 million users—but compatibility scores make it easier to find those with a common interest to get off the app faster.
I love that OkCupid caters to a diverse group, with additional gender and sexuality options for users, along with settings for nonmonogomous folks. Schneider confirms, "OkCupid does an amazing job at being inclusive for all."
While the dating app might not be as popular as its counterparts like Bumble and Hinger, the refreshing UX and compatibility scores make this app stand out in the crowded space. It feels like you're really learning about potential matches rather than rating their attractiveness.
I'm pleasantly surprise by this app—read our full OkCupid review to learn more.
- Braelyn Wood, 30, was shocked by how much she enjoyed OkCupid. Answering compatibility questions made the app feel like a game—and was surprised how much time she spent comparing her answers against those of potential matches.
- Wood also found the app less intuitive than others at first—she struggled to figure out how to open profiles despite being relatively tech-savvy. That being said, most of her likes came from people about an hour away from her location in city surburbs, so the app didn't lead to online dates.
- Athena Sobhan gave OkCupid similar rave reviews; she's had the most success with the app but warns algorithm compatibility doesn't translate to in-person sparks. She was even ghosted after her first date with someone who shared a 95% compatibility score.
- Image by mbg creative
- Image by mbg creative
Dating Application by Bumble
- Known for
- Serious relationships & hookups
- App rating
- 4.3/5.0
- Compatibility
- IOS, Android
- Where to browse
- Mobile app
Pros & Cons
Pros & Cons
Pros
No need to upgrade to a paid subscription
Super active userbase
Simple UX that feels more elegant than other designs
Cons
Women always have to make first move
Must send first message within 24 hours
Cost
Cost
- One week: $24.99
- One month: $49.99 ($11.66 per week)
- 6 months: $99.99 ($7.78 per week)
- Unlimited: $249.99
Made for women, by women, Bumble is a user-friendly app that strives to create a positive experience for its daters with its zero-tolerance policy toward hate speech and body shaming.
"I find that Bumble has the most active users on its platform–which is great to increase the chances of matching with someone you really like," Schneider says. "The women must initiate the conversation [when matching with men], but with same-sex matches, either can begin the chat."
You don't have to just look for a romantic match on Bumble either. They have other features for business and BFF connections, too.
Open the box below for tester feedback or read our full review here.
- Jamie Sanders thinks Bumble is one of the best dating app on the market. She finds the connections from Bumble tend to be more serious than other other dating apps (though she generally recommends having more than one app dowloaded).
- "I actually paid for the lifetime Bumble subscription and have seen tremendous value in doing so. In addition to the Beeline access, I like that the premium membership gives me a Spotlight each week. This 30-minute window boosts my profile to active users," Sanders says, "When I had the free version, I exhausted my daily swipes fairly quickly, so this feature works well for me."
- Braelyn Wood, 30, also keeps Bumble in rotation. She finds the dating pool better aligns with her taste than what's on Hinge (and she gets more connections). As a woman, Wood finds the hardest part to be coming up with the conversation starters every single time, so she keeps a few interesting options in rotation. Her favorite? "What was your favorite song in middle school"—and yes, she did curate a corresponding playlist.
- Image by Braelyn Wood / mbg creative
- Image by Braelyn Wood / mbg creative
- Image by Carleigh Ferrante / mbg creative
Facebook Dating by Facebook
- Known for
- Serious relationships
- Main age demographic
- 25-34 years old
- Available on
- IOS, Android
- App rating
- N/A
Pros & Cons
Pros & Cons
Pros
Doesn't require you to build a new profile & upload photos
Won't connect you with friends or people you already known in real life
Option to send cute acquaintances a "crush" anonymously
Can change locations to suit better distances
Cons
Location flexibility means matches might live much further than their profile says
Smaller dating pool as fewer people have connect with the app
You must use your profile name (so there's no anonymity)
Can't use the dating app on desktop
Facebook Dating transforms your existing social profile into a dating one—saving users time and on setting up yet another in-depth profile. The app will never connect you with people you know in real life (friends and friends-of-friends are off limits). However you can send "crushes" to people within your network, in case you've ever historically felt the spark.
A majority of the single parents we spoke to for our guide to the best dating apps for single parents deemed it their favorite, as the app allows you to share whether you have kids without paying for a membership. In fact, the app is completely free with no paid option, so you never have to wonder whether the best parts of Facebook dating are trapped behind a paywall.
The app is also great for those who want to build a community; you can choose to either look for friends, dates, or both—all without changing your profile. You can only use Facebook dating on the mobile app—not desktop.
- Chandra Hawkins, a single mom, used Facebook Dating for two years and found two separate serious relationships with the app (including her current husband). She loves that Facebook already have safety metrics in place for their social platform, which makes her feel safer. Plus, reporting safety concerns is a breeze.
- Hawkins consider the matching algorithm superior based on Facebook's huge amount of historical data, including pages that you've liked, dating history, and old posts. Despite this advance algorithm, the app is entirely free.
- Christina Andrews, also a single mom, flags that the app shows people outside of her preferred distance.
- Image by mbg creative
Grindr
- Known for
- Hookups
- App rating
- 4.6/5.0
Pros & Cons
Pros & Cons
Pros
Upfront & straight to the point
Millions of active users
Cons
Focused purely on hookups
Can be superficial
Cost
Cost
- One month: $19.99
- 3-month: $39.99 ($13.33 per month)
- 1-year: $99.99 ($8.35 per month)
- One month: $39.99
- 3-month: $79.99 ($26.66 per month)
- 1-year: $239.99 ($19.99 per month)
Grindr consists primarily of a bio, pictures, and an ability to favorite others to keep track of the people you're interested in. It also has an efficient geo-social location-based feature to connect with others within a close radius.
"Grindr is a social networking app with a goal to connect its gay, bi, trans, and queer users," Schneider says. Although any type of relationship can come from the app, one-night stands are typical for the user experience. "It is still very much notorious for being a hook-up-focused app."
We love that this app doesn't try to be something different; it's all about making quick, easy connections without commitment. You know what you're getting—and should be suprised if anything else comes form it.
- Image by mbg creative
- Image by mbg creative
- Image by mbg creative
Her
- Available
- IOS, Android
- Known for
- Serious relationships & hookups
- App rating
- 4.4/5.0
Pros & Cons
Pros & Cons
Pros
No screenshots to protect privacy
All members can send messages for free
Offers in-person events
Cons
Best features behind pay wall
Still a swipe focused app
Cost
Cost
- One month: $14.99
- 6-month: $59.99
- 12-month: $89.99
HER is a dating and community app for lesbian, queer, bisexual, and straight women; GNC folx; and nonbinary people. It's created for queer people, by queer people, making it one of the most popular lesbian apps on the market.
The app strives to create an inclusive interface that actively bucks against heteronormative narratives, with the app encouraging its users to be open about their intersecting identities and relationship orientations.
Unlike other apps, adding your interests is essential to making the most out of this dating app. Along with a feed to match with others, the app has a hub (actually called the FEED) sorted by interests to help connect you with other people in the LGTBQ+ community. Think: Part dating app, part social network.
Is HER really worth the download? Don't miss our full HER review here to find out why it made our list.
- Jillian Angelini, initially downloaded HER in hopes of finding a relationship, though she ultimately found her partner on another app. Her favorite part of the free version of HER is that it limits people to just a few potential connections per day.
- Angelini says this curated feed is a great option for shy folks who are typically overwhelmed by dating apps. Those seeking more options will need a premium membership, which opens up the paywall section of the app called the "Discovery page." Angelini compares this section to a menu of likes.
- Even after Angelini met her partner, she kept HER for the community perks. However she says the free version doesn't work as well for platonic relationships; there's no option to filter out those seeking romantic entanglements in the free version.
- Image by mbg creative
- Image by mbg creative
- Image by mbg creative
- Image by mbg creative
The League
- Available
- IOS, Android
- Main age demographic
- 30 to 49 years old
- Known for
- Serious relationships
- App rating
- 4.1/5.0
Pros & Cons
Pros & Cons
Pros
Only 3 potential matcher per day
For love & professional networking
Also hosts events in person
Cons
Waitlist required to join app (can pay to skip line)
Connections tend to be slower
Membership is pricey
Cost
Cost
- Member subscription: $299.99 per month
- Owner subscription: $399.99 per month
- Investor subscription: $999.99 per month
The hardest part of using The League isn't getting matches—it's getting access to the dating app. All users are sent to a "waiting list" upon application, where they must be approved. Wealthier users can pay to skip the queue.
As the name (and exclusivity suggest), you must upload your workplace and education information as part of your profile. It feels a little elitist, but we know it suits a certain crowd.
"The League is an exclusive dating app for the modern-day working professional. It's [considered] the LinkedIn of dating," Ruiz says. It has a waiting list, and once you're in, the matches are set up similarly to an IRL networking event.
Every day at "happy hour," you're given a limited list of profiles to review. The success of the app may come down to your age and location, meaning you'll probably have better chances in a metropolitan city.
Is The League really worth the waitlist? Read what our reviewer thinks.
- Neha Tandon, 33, says The League will help you date more intentionally—and those who are ambitious will find their perfect match. She likes that matches expire within 21 days to encourage chats and LinkedIn verification ensures lower risk of catfishing.
- Braelyn Wood, 30, is a huge skeptic of the League. Although she spent less than 24 hours on the waitlist, she rarely connects with matches—and rare connections have never led to actual conversations. She also has a hard time imagining anyone would want to pay $2,499 for the most premium membership on The League.
Comparing the best dating apps
|App
|Main age demo
|Known for
|App Store Rating
|Hily
|18-30 years old
|Authentic Connections
|4.4/5.0
|eHarmony
|30-49 years old
|Long-term commitments & compatibility scores
|4.0/5.0
|Match
|30-49 years old
|Detailed profiles & fast-growing user base of seniors
|3.8/5.0
|Feeld
|18-30 years old
|Kink-based hookups
|4.4/5.0
|OkCupid
|30-49 years old
|Great free app with loads of features
|4.3/5.0
|Bumble
|18-30 years old
|Women always start the chat
|4.3/5.0
|Hinge
|18-30 years old
|Created for relationships & offers limited likes
|4.5/5.0
|Tinder
|18-30 years old
|O.G. swipe-based app for hookups
|3.8/5.0
|Her
|18-30 years old
|Community-based app for queer connections
|4.4/5.0
|Grindr
|18-30 years old
|Location-based app for anonymous meet ups
|4.6/5.0
|The League
|30-49 years old
|Exclusive app for working professionals
|4.1/5.0
|Christian Mingle
|30-49 years old
|Faith-based app
|3.6/5.0
|Facebook Dating
|30-49 years old
|Social-media based app
|N/A
How to find the right dating app
Typically, we're passionate about declaring one product the best, but we know dating app experiences are highly personal. Your background—straight, queer, monogamous, polyamorous, queer, age, etc.—plays a huge role in what dating apps will feel right for you.
Even within our own group of testers, there was a lot of debate about which dating app was actually the best (or whether you should really only stick to one dating app in the first place).
Our "Meet the tester" section shares background about each of our testers, so you can find the person most similar to you. This should make it easier to look through tester feedback and find which experience you're most likely to relate to.
- Diana King (she/her), 64, is a single woman located in upstate New York. She started her online journey as a single mom (when Match was the only option) and has been using dating apps for 15+ years.
- Braelyn Wood (she/her), 30, is the deputy commerce editor at mindbodygreen. She's been on and off dating apps for the last seven years while residing in New York City—giving her access to the newest dating app launches.
- Jennifer Stavros (she/her), 40, is located in California. She's used dating apps for decades and contributed her feedback for our articles on the best dating apps over 40, Hinge, Tinder, & LaVette.
- Carleigh Ferrante (she/her), 34, is the commerce editor at mindbodygreen. She used dating apps for over a decade in New York City and Chicago, trying a dozen options before meeting her long term partner on Hinge.
- Kathleen Wong (she/her), 30, was our tester for both eHarmony and Match.
- Jillian Angelini(she/her) is a queer writer based in New York City who wrote about her 6-month experience on Feeld, as well as her time on HER, for mindbodygreen.
- Athena Sobhan (she/her) is an L.A.-based writer who wrote our review of OkCupid.
- Jamie Sanders (she/her) is an L.A.-based with a lifetime premium membership to Bumble.
- Kesiena Boom, M.S. (she/her) is a working professional seeking an open marriage. She tested 8 dating sites for our guide to the best dating app for serious relationships.
- Neha Tandon (she/her), 34, is a NYC-based writer who helped contribute to our guide to the best dating apps for women and wrote our League review.
- Chandra Hawkins (she/her), 42, is a single mom in St. Louis, Missouri. She used dating apps (Match, Bumble, Tinder, and Facebook Dating) for about three years before meeting her husband.
- Christina Andrews (she/her), 34, is a single mom located in Las Vegas. She has been on dating apps on and off for about six years. Her goal for online dating is to find a serious relationship.
What dating apps do we not recommend?
Raya: Everyone seems to want access to Raya, but our editor Hannah Frye says it's not worth the monthly membership fee (literally). She says the crowd is weird, often looking for followers over love. Frye actively recommends that her friends avoid it—even though she knows many people swear by it. We decided not to add Raya to the list due to the exclusive setup, which intentionally prevents people from making connections.
What is the most successful dating app?
At least 30% of adults in the United States have used a dating app, per a 2020 report by Pew Research.
The definition of dating success varies by person. Some people are seeking relationships, while others want a quick meet up.
Find your most successful connections by staying honest about your intentions—and only matching with people who actually share your end goal.
Ultimately, a large database will provide the biggest pool of potential matches. If you don't have a specific requirement for your spouse (i.e. religion or age), we recommend focusing on the most popular apps, like Bumble, Hinge, and Tinder with the most active (and expansive) user databases.
RELATED: Tips For Dating An Introvert
Some of our other favorite dating apps
Still unsure about the best dating app for you? Check out our additional dating guides, which are catered to specific demographics:
FAQ
Which dating site is best for serious relationships?
eHarmony is our top pick for serious daters due to the long, robust profiles, which allow for better compatibility between matches. Plus it's expert-approved by marriage therapist Omar Ruiz, LMFT.
Which dating app is best for beginners?
The best dating app for you will correlate with your dating goals. However the lower lift required to start a profile on Tinder, Bumble, or Hinge makes them great options for people just beginning to explore the world of online dating. Plus, their popularity means you're likely to find more potential matches regardless of your location.
What is the best free dating app?
The best free dating app for you depends heavily on what you’re looking for from your connections. Many popular apps are free, such as Hinge, Bumble, Tinder, and even OKCupid. However many of these offer added features, whether it be unlimited likes or reconnections, for a small fee. A few apps we'd avoid trying for free are eHarmony and Match, which are best with paid features.
What is the #1 used dating app?
Tinder has historically dominated the app space with more than 500 million users (and it’s no. 2 on the list for the top free lifestyle apps on the Apple App Store). If you’re looking for the to paid subscribers, Bumble takes the lead. And if you find neither of these swipe-based algorithms is quite for you, Hinge comes in as the third most popular dating app.
Is Tinder or Bumble better?
When deciding between Tinder and Bumble, the best dating app for you will come down to your intentions. Bumble puts the power to start the connection in women’s hands by having them making the first move in 24 hours. Our relationship experts say this creates a smaller chance of conversation fading out. Tinder is great for those seeking a more casual encounter. Online dating coach Perri Schneider also considers it a good recommendation for those in more remote areas due to its widespread usage.
How hard is it to get accepted into Raya?
Raya is a celebrity networking and dating app that famously accepts only 8% of applicants. Your chance of getting accepted into Raya is fairly low—but it’s not impossible. If you have the right job (or connections), you might make it through Raya’s strict vetting process.
You’ll notice Raya is not included in our list of the best dating apps. We felt the low acceptance rate would not make it the best option for most people seeking a dating app.
How do dating apps work?
All dating apps share a basic premise: to help you match with a potential suitor. However, the process for finding your match differs by app.
Most apps operate on a swipe system, which allows you to either swipe left (no) or right (yes) on a profile. Some apps offer minimal information before the swipe, such as Tinder, which makes vetting your potential suitors all about looks.
Others incorporate fun features like profile prompts, videos, and audio to help you get a better sense of the person on the other side of the screen.
If you're really picky about the way you vet potential suitors, you might want to opt for apps that offers a compatibility score based on your profile; while it's an algorithmic guess, these scores often reflect interests and values instead of physical appearance.
When you swipe right on a potential match, the app will let you know if it's a match. If you don't get a match right away, don't stress. Your profile may not have appeared in another person's line-up just yet, especially if your profile is new. Once two people both swipe right or express interest in each other, the app typically will send a prompt notifying you of the match.
Why do you have to pay for dating apps?
You'll often have to pay up to get the most curated selection of potential suitors. These advanced features will typically create a more intense vetting process with the ability to mark filters like race and religion as "dealbreakers" to ensure every match that makes its way into your feed meets these basic requirements.
The takeaway
The best dating app for you depends on what you're looking for. We think eHarmony is best for serious datings seeking a long-term commitment, while Hinge is one of the most popular apps for young adults.
And if you're still trying to explore and expand your sex life, we'd recommend going with Feeld over Tinder (where dates tend to be more respectful).
RELATED: Ready to ask someone out on a date? These online-dating rules form experts will help prepare you for your first interactions—and when you're there, be sure to ask some of these first date questions.
With contributions from Julie Nguyen, Braelyn Wood, and Gabrielle Kassel.