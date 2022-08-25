As certified sex therapist De-Andrea Blaylock-Solar, MSW, LCSW-S, CST, tells mbg, when setting up your profile, you want to be as true to yourself as possible and know what you're looking for from the get-go. "Get really clear, even before setting up a profile, of what you're looking for—and you can even put exactly what you're looking for on your profile, whether that's a long-term relationship or you just want to go on dates," she explains.