If all else fails, you may have to ask your partner outright what they need. "This one isn't always appropriate," Bruneau notes, "but if you've tried everything and still feeling like they're closed off, you might say something like, 'I really care about you and want to continue deepening our relationship. I've noticed whenever we broach [insert topic], you change the subject. If you don't want to talk about it, I understand and won't pry, but I also want to be here if and when you do. Is there anything you need from me to feel safer sharing?" (Keeping in mind previous points like nonverbal cues and active listening.)