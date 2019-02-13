5 Practices For Couples Seeking To Deepen Their Connection 

My parents are getting ready to celebrate their 49th anniversary. Each year I always ask them, "What is the secret to lasting love?" Every year the advice is the same: They tell me that the No. 1 way to stay connected is to allow yourself to grow with each other. They suggest letting each person be their unique self; respect and love them as they are, not as who you think they should be.

It seems we put so much pressure on ourselves and on our partners to do things we want them to do instead of appreciating them for who they truly are and allowing them to express themselves in natural ways. If you want to increase your connection with a loved one, start by giving them permission to be themselves. The more we can be true to ourselves, the easier it is to flourish in relationships.

In doing research for my next book Joy Seeker, I traveled the world studying relationships, human connection, and communities. What I learned was despite our cultural background, geographic location, skin color, upbringing, and beliefs, we are all much more similar than we think. We all want to be seen, heard, loved, and acknowledged for who we are, as we are.

Here are a few ways couples can deepen their connection with each other, focusing on learning to see each other more clearly and in a new light: