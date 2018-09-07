Why We Must Accept The Hard Truth: We Can't Control Other People's Decisions

In my younger days, when I was arrogant enough to think I knew what was right for others, I would give unsolicited advice all the time, too. I remember an incident when I clearly knew that a relationship a friend of mine was going into wasn't going to work out, and he was going to get hurt. I strongly advised him not to go into the relationship, even though he hadn't asked me for my input. Later, when the relationship didn't work and he was hurting, he didn't feel like he could come to me for help or comfort. Not only did he resist my help, but he stopped being my friend because of my un-asked-for advice.