5 Signs You Need More Alone Time In Your Relationship

It's healthy to spend time alone, whether you're self-reflecting or simply taking part in a favorite solo activity. While it can be scary to feel like you need and want time away from your partner, it's important to communicate what you need when you know you need it. Remember that spending time in solitude is not self-indulgent. When you notice the signs that you need that space, talk to your partner and work together to schedule connected time together and specific times apart.

In fact, telling your partner that you need time alone can be a healthy step for your relationship—and it doesn't have to be hard either! It can be as simple as saying, "I love spending time with you, but I don't feel I've been spending enough time with myself lately. Would you mind if we scheduled some solo time this week? I may take that writing class at the local community college; what would you like to do?" So long as your partner still feels connected to you and like part of the conversation, they'll likely appreciate the opportunity for a little alone time, too!

Needing space doesn't necessarily mean you don't love your partner; it just means that you also love yourself enough to create a healthy balance of time spent together and apart. Distance actually can make both your and your partner's hearts grow fonder when that space is created with intention and communication.