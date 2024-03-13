“You are not doomed—healthy relationships tend to jump in and out of these ‘signs’ over time, and still couples can have a strong bond once again,” Kelleher-Andrews tells mindbodygreen, adding, “I like to see relationships like the never-ending tides. Emotions come in and out like the ocean. This is because we are not stagnant creatures, we are human beings and we react to many circumstances around us, and this affects those we love.”