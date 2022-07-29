6 Clear Signs You're Falling Out Of Love, According To Experts

"When you're falling out of love, you think about your partner less and less," she says. "Your partner is no longer in your thoughts." This isn't to say you need to remain in the heady infatuation of romantic love that's common at the start of relationships, when your partner consumes just about all your thoughts—it's totally normal for those all-consuming, crush-like thoughts about your partner to fade as the months and years go by. But something important might be fading if you find yourself constantly forgetting to check in with your partner, acting like you're single when your partner isn't around, or unable to remember or cherish important relationship milestones and rituals.