6 Clear Signs You're Falling Out Of Love, According To Experts

By now, you're probably familiar with the idea that it takes effort to keep the spark alive in a long-term relationship.

However, this is easier said than done. We're not always going to be completely happy with our relationship 100% of the time. Sometimes, we find ourselves at an emotional crossroads with our relationship's future. At times, this has nothing to do with your partner and their behavior. Maybe they didn't betray your trust or fail at good communication. The romantic uncertainty might just be coming completely from you, which can make you feel even worse.

To an extent, uncertainty is normal. Every relationship has periods of ambivalence, according to Jane Greer, Ph.D., a family and marriage therapist based in New York City. Questioning the nature of your romantic feelings for your partner can be caused by a flurry of things, like a big change in your own personal life (such as a tragic loss or major career move), a difficult fight, or maybe developing a small crush on someone else. In this moment, the circumstantial confusion can sometimes cloud our understanding of how we feel about our partner. "Being able to sort out the ambivalence is at the heart of every relationship," Greer tells mbg. "What is the degree of ambivalence, and can you get back to loving feelings?"

Here are some signs that come about when you are falling out of love with your partner, according to therapists: