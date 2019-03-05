How To Navigate Crushes When You're Married

Of course, it's also possible that your crush doesn't mean anything and is completely harmless. Instead, it might merely reveal what you find titillating—and "using unrealistic images, themes, and settings is part of what makes sexual fantasy so powerful," says O'Reilly.

Philadelphia-based psychotherapist Rebecca Newman, MSW, LCSW, admits that "policing fantasy is nearly impossible." In her opinion, "fantasizing about a crush is more in line with viewing pornography than actual infidelity or cheating." In that case, consider your crush a fun diversion—as long as you are content to leave it in the realm of fantasy—not reality.

However, if you are fantasizing a lot about one person, "it is critical that you examine what you are avoiding," advises Lesli Doares, North Carolina–based relationship coach and author of Blueprint for a Lasting Marriage. "Avoidance is rarely a good long-term plan because the truth will eventually come out and usually in an uncontrolled way."

If you feel the urge to actualize the relationship with your crush, remind yourself that your conception of him or her is usually a fantasy. There is no way your real-life partner, whom you know so well (warts and all) and have likely been with for some time, can compete with this idealized persona. That's because the initial newness and excitement of any relationship fade over time.

To gain clarity, O'Reilly recommends accepting that your feelings are a result of "the chemicals associated with novelty and the unknown—not the result of having found 'the one.'" She also suggests exercising or masturbating to calm your nerves and compiling a list of "all the things you love about your crush and all the things you don't know about them. You'll find that the latter is much longer than the former."