How To Navigate Crushes When You're Married

"Our fantasies show us what we're attracted to," marriage therapist Gal A. Szekely, LMFT, tells mbg. "They're about wanting to have a certain experience more than they are about the real other person. What you fantasize about is a compass leading you to what's important to you... So, you should ask yourself: In my fantasy, how do I feel about myself? What experience does it provide for me? Then, see if there are other ways you can invite that experience into your life, especially with your current partner."