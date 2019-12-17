Start with an invitation to talk when you both have time and are not stressed out by work or engaged in other distractions. Begin the conversation in a positive way. Start by reassuring your partner how much the relationship means to you, and let them know that you want to talk about something that may be hard to hear, but you want to get their feedback and explain your point of view. Keep in mind that however you bring this up, your partner will likely start by feeling alarmed and defensive; it's your job to allow that while keeping your own balance.