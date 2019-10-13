Typically, couples therapy involves talking through relationship issues with your significant other and a neutral party (your therapist) who is "well trained to help you get to the bottom of the issue," explains marriage therapist Linda Carroll, LMFT.

Many people come to couples therapy to "try to get unstuck from painful dynamics that keep getting repeated," because of a bigger issue like an affair, or even because they're simply experiencing feelings of boredom.

A good couples therapist, she says, teaches couples how to ask for what they want without causing the other person to shut down. During her couples therapy sessions, Carroll teaches couples new relational skills, such as how to express desires as wants instead of criticisms. For example, you might learn to say, "I want you to be more affectionate and hold my hand" rather than "You never hold my hand."

She also watches for issues like clinical depression, which might look like disappointment in your partner at the outset but is a clinical condition that needs to be treated. "A therapist knows how to help couples get to the real trouble [at the heart of the issue] and can teach skills or appropriate referrals to help them through it," she says.

Ian Hoge, LMFT, adds that he's often paying close attention to helping a couple navigate whether they want to stay together or not, too.