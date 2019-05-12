Relationships are built on highs and lows, but sometimes wading in rocky waters can feel a lot like sinking toward rock bottom. Sometimes signals get crossed; a resolvable issue gets confused for a reason to call it quits, prompting the question first raised by The Clash: "Should I stay, or should I go?"

If you're in the midst of a tense or unhappy time in your relationship, it's important to recognize breaking up isn't the only the answer. In fact, dating expert and vice president of Dating.com Maria Sullivan tells mbg that people in relationships often magnify existing problems to be more than they really are. But rather than initiating a breakup, taking a pause and re-evaluating where these feelings of animosity stem from can shed light on the deeper issue, which, Sullivan says, is often repairable.

"When [you or] your partner starts to turn a small issue into a huge blown-out fight, it is best to take a step back and try to figure out what the root of the problem is," Sullivan explains, adding that this is just another reason "strong communication skills are important in a relationship."

Unsure whether you and your partner should call it quits? We reached out to experts in the space to explain which situations are irresolvable and which are simply normal bumps in the trajectory of a typical relationship. Rest assured that if any of the following scenarios sound familiar, it's likely the mountain you're facing is really a molehill, and the two of you can work it out—that is, only if you want to and if you're both willing to do the work.