Advertisement
25 Expert-Approved Sex Toys For Couples To Try In 2024
I've been writing about and testing sex toys for years, and I've learned firsthand that just about any sex toy can be a couple's sex toy.
Right up there with trying new sex positions and incorporating dirty talk, sex toys help couples enhance intimacy and deepen their connection—but not all toys are created equal. That's why we tapped sex therapists and experts to share their favorite sex toys for couples to try in 2024.
Whether you want a handheld vibrator, a wearable device, or a game to bring you and your partner closer, our curated list is packed with 25 expert-approved sex toys that are all easy to use, safe, and guaranteed to bring your sex life to the next level.
Meet our experts
Megan Fleming, Ph.D
Megan Fleming, Ph.D, is a licensed psychologist and AASECT-certified sex therapist.
Kate Balestrieri, Ph.D., CST
Kate Balestrieri, Ph.D., CST, is a clinical psychologist and founder of Modern Intimacy.
Kamil Lewis, LMFT
Kamil Lewis, LMFT, is a sex therapist and licensed marriage and family therapist.
Natassia Miller
Natassia Miller is a sexologist and founder of Wonderlust.
Joe Kort, LMSW
Joe Kort, Ph.D., LMSW, is a psychotherapist and board-certified clinical sexologist.
The best sex toys for couples
We-Vibe Chorus
We-Vibe Unite
This wearable couple’s vibrator earned a spot on our list because it is not only expert-approved and has rave reviews, but it’s customizable, easy to use, and made with high-quality, body-safe materials. In other words, it checks all our boxes.
The We-Vibe unit has a single-button remote, five vibration modes (pulse, wave, cha-cha, tease, and ramp), and low, medium, or high-intensity settings. This hands-free device is pleasurable for everyone involved.
Tester feedback
Tester feedback
If you're interested in clitoral and G-spot stimulation during sex, Fleming recommends We-Vibe's Unite vibrator, according to Fleming. Yes, you can use it solo as well—but when used during penetration, one end stimulates the clitoris while the other stimulates the G-spot—and there's also added pleasure for the partner with the penis.
Arc G-spot Vibrator by Dame
This popular G-spot vibrator has amassed hundreds of reviews from shoppers who rave about its ability to “hit just the right spot.” While it’s made for internal G-spot stimulation, the Arc’s sleek, arched design plays double-duty as a clit stimulator when used externally.
Bonus: The medical-grade silicone is velvety soft, and the device is whisper-quiet.
Tester feedback
Tester feedback
Again, this product has hundreds of reviewers raving. One writes, "Love the shape of this and the many different speeds, etc. Would highly recommend because it certainly gets you there and quickly!" Others call it their "favorite toy" or the "glass slipper vibrator" with the "perfect fit."
Lovense Nora Rabbit Vibrator
Not only is this rabbit vibrator app- and remote-controlled, but you can bundle it with another Nora, or a Max 2 for penises, so you and your partner can enjoy playtime from afar (or in the same room, if you're into that).
The Nora has dual stimulation for G-spot and clitoral orgasms, and it can be controlled from any distance (another LDR essential!). The angled, rippled shaft rotates in two directions, making it easier to reach and explore your internal pleasure spots.
Tester feedback
Tester feedback
Balestrieri says when it comes to long-distance sex toys, Nora and Max 2 really take the cake.
Expert tip: Don't forget the lube. We recommend using this toy a water-based formula like the maude organic shine.
Lelo Tiani 2
This wearable is made for vaginal insertion, but it has a clitoral piece shaped like a "U" that stimulates. There's also a piece that gets inserted and vibrates. In other words, this toy is extremely versatile—and it meets all of our criteria.
The Tiani 2 is made with matte body-safe silicone that feels super soft against the skin, plus it's easy to use, exceptionally quiet (50 dB on its highest setting), and undeniably intense. With eight powerful pleasure settings with varying intensities, this device is extremely customizable.
Tester feedback
Tester feedback
Per Balestrieri, the Tiani 2 can be great for partners that both have vaginas, but also nice for additional stimulation with a partner with a penis and offers additional pleasure for them as well.
Bionic Bullet Cock Ring by Lovehoney
Many people with penises love using cock rings as a masturbatory aid—but they're a great tool for couples during sex as well. These textured, vibrating double cock rings stimulate the shaft and testicles simultaneously to seriously increase pleasure.
Psychotherapist and board-certified clinical sexologist, Joe Kort, Ph.D., LMSW, previously told mindbodygreen, "These penis rings can give you multiple orgasms by trapping blood flow in your shaft." What's more, you can use the bullet vibrator on its own—so this is really two sex toys for the price of one.
Tester feedback
Tester feedback
Per Fleming, this cock ring truly does it all. She explains that the Bionic Bullet helps with blood flow to the penis, which can aid in maintaining an erection. Plus, the added vibration enhances pleasure for bone partners.
Maude Band
Those new to the world of penis rings will love this sleek, tiny band. Maude’s band sets itself apart from a more traditional ring by adding an element of vibration, which is what makes it a home run for shared pleasure.
Like all maude devices, this one is made from medical grade silicone that feels smooth against your skin—and it's incredibly easy to operate. The band has five vibration speeds, and each one is surprisingly quiet, yet intense.
Tester feedback
Tester feedback
I (the tester and writer!) love that the band is small enough to fit the palm of my hand, making it travel-friendly and great for beginners (cough: Me). I was a bit nervous about the band bumping up against me during sex, but its small size alleviated those concerns.
Most importantly, the band makes great sex even better. Even without vibration, this wearable toy is a great way to make sex last longer.
JIMMYJANE Deimos
If you're big into cock rings and are looking for something a bit more high-tech, the Deimos cock ring by JimmyJane might be just the thing. The vibrating silicone ring has a motor in each ear, with seven vibration settings and three levels of intensity—and it's great for clitoral stimulation, too.
We love that this toy comes with a remote control so one partner can operate while the other one sits back and enjoys.
Tester feedback
Tester feedback
This toy comes recommended by Balestrieri, who notes that it can provide different points for couples' stimulation, depending on what position you're in, such as cowgirl, doggy style, or missionary.
Lovehoney Bondage Boutique Soft Over-The-Door Sex Swing
Getting into friskier territory here, sex swings can be a great way to introduce new positions and dip your toe into the bondage waters. With a low price point, this sex swing by Lovehoney is a good starting point.
The adjustable straps are soft and cushioned for maximum comfort, and the acrylic barbells fit right over your door for easy setup. Per reviewers, the straps are durable and sturdy.
Tester feedback
Tester feedback
This over-the-door sex swing comes recommended by both Balestrieri and Fleming, who say sex swings are a good choice for couples interested in exploring different positions as well as bondage.
Lovehoney Deluxe Strap-On Harness Kit with 2 Silicone Dildos
For lesbian couples and other two-vagina pairs looking to explore strap-ons, this harness and dildo kit includes everything you'll need. The kit includes two silicone dildos at what the brand calls “beginner’s size” (5.6 inches in length and 3.6 inches in girth) and “advanced” (8 inches in length and 5.9 inches in girth).
There’s also a fully adjustable harness with leg straps and three O-rings to mix and match the dildos. The smaller dildo has a sleek, smooth body and defined head, while the larger size is more textured, with a tapered design for easy insertion.
Tester feedback
Tester feedback
This kit comes recommended by Fleming, who notes that the harness will definitely make it easier to thrust, and though the kit comes with two dildos, you can always swap it out with your favorite.
Lovehoney Double Duty Vibrating Double-Ended Strap-On Dildo
This double-ended strap-on has an end for each partner. One side is 5-inches long, while the other has a 7-inch shaft. The widest point has a circumference of 4.5 inches.
The curved design offers easy insertion—but the brand recommends a generous squeeze of water-based lube for maximum comfort. The waterproof device has three speeds and seven vibration powers, easily operated by an accompanying remote control.
It also comes with a harness specifically for this particular strap-on, so you get everything in one.
Tester feedback
Tester feedback
The Lovehoney Double Duty Vibrating Double-Ended Strap-On Dildo comes recommended by Balestrieri, who says it's a great option for couples looking for simultaneous vaginal or anal play.
Lovehoney Liberator Microfibre Sex Position Wedge
Lovehoney's sex pillow is made from a firm-yet-comfortable microfibre-covered foam to ease discomfort and support an array of positions. The 27-degree angle is designed to help couples reach deeper penetration—and spoiler: 100+ reviewers say it works.
Bonus: The cover is machine-washable.
Tester feedback
Tester feedback
As Fleming tells mbg, good sex is "all about angles." Lots of positions can be enhanced with a little elevation, and rather than risk getting your favorite pillow a bit messy, a wedge-like Lovehoney's Liberator Sex Position Wedge can be just the trick.
Lovense Max 2
Remember the Nora Rabbit Vibrator? Meet it's perfect match: The Max 2. This device pairs perfectly with the rabbit vibrator for simultaneous pleasure—and it's also just as easy to pair with another Max 2 for gay couples.
This vibrating male masturbator is made from a soft, waterproof plastic, and it has an air-pump to mimic muscular contractions. Choose from three suction intensities and seven vibration settings to fully customize your experience.
Bonus: You can control the Max 2 from a distance via the Bluetooth-connected app.
Tester feedback
Tester feedback
Balestrieri notes the Max 2 has "really well-designed sensational aspects," and just like Nora, it can be controlled from a distance. And again, like Nora, you can bundle your Max 2 with a Nora or another Max 2 for gay couples.
maude burn no. 0
Not a sex toy per se, but this natural candle burns into a sensual massage oil that seriously sets the mood. If you're looking for a way to heat things up in the bedroom, try the maude burn candle.
It’s fragrance-free and made for sensitive skin, with softening ingredients like jojoba and soybean oil. When melted, the oil is warm (not hot!) ad can be poured directly onto your skin—just make sure to distinguish the flame first.
Tester feedback
Tester feedback
I tested this candle myself to the brand’s instructions. After burning the candle for 15 minutes, I blew out the flame and carefully poured the oil on.
The texture is silky and smooth and absorbs nicely into the skin—and, most importantly, it sets the mood for a sensual massage. An added perk: I loved the way my skin felt after.
Liberator Fascinator® Queen Waterproof Throw
No one wants to worry about stains, especially when you're just starting to get more creative in the bedroom. That's where Liberator's Fascinator Throw comes in; this waterproof throw protects your bedding, so you don't have to worry about a thing.
The soft, micro-vevet blanket feels amazing against your skin—and it's available in five colorways and multiple sizes, so you can choose what's best for your bedroom aesthetic. Plus, the throw is machine washable, making cleanup a complete breeze.
Tester feedback
Tester feedback
Fleming recommends the Fascinator Throw, particularly for couples who are using lubes or oils, which can seriously stain your bedding.
Ohnut Depth-Limiting Rings
This customizable set comes with four stretchy and stackable rings designed to go around the base of the penis, so you can control how much of your partner’s penis goes inside you. The result? More pleasurable sex with no discomfort.
These hypoallergenic rings are condom-compatible and safe to use with water or silicone lube (just don’t use the latter with condoms).
Tester feedback
Tester feedback
Fleming recommends the Ohnut deals with pain during penetration. "A lot of women have vaginal pain," she explains, whether due to menopause symptoms, a condition like vulvodynia or endometriosis, a well-endowed partner, or something else. These rings allow for customizable depth, so you can enjoy pain-free penetration.
B-Vibe Anal Training Kit & Education Set
Perfect for beginners, this kit arrives in discreet packaging and contains everything you need to start your journey with anal pleasure. It comes with three different-size butt plugs to ease you into things and enhance pleasure as you go.
The smallest butt plug is slim and designed to look like a finger, the medium adds vibration to the mix, and the large size includes two weighted balls to create an even deeper sensation. In the kit, you’ll also find a lubricant applicator, anal enema, zipper travel bag, and a 50+ page handbook to guide you through.
Tester feedback
Tester feedback
Balestrieri suggests b-Vibe's Anal training and Education Set ror anyone looking to explore anal play, gay or straight. And as Fleming adds, when it comes to anal play, it's a good idea to start small and work your way up.
Wonderlust Mindful Intimacy Card Deck
All set on sex toys but still want to spice things up? Look no further. The Wonderlust Mindful Intimacy Card Deck will help you get to know your partner on a whole new level.
With prompts and questions to deepen your connection and inspire exploration, it's the perfect switch up from your regular date night.
Tester feedback
Tester feedback
I personally love to pull out my Mindful Intimacy deck anytime I feel like my relationship could use some extra spice. There's a wide variety of questions such as 'what are your favorite sex positions?', 'would you like to play around with bondage such as tying or restraining one of us?', or 'how can we make sex more playful?'
I've found these are the perfect way to introduce new things into the bedroom, especially if you have trouble bringing up some topics on your own.
Spicy Dice by Cal Exotics
Speaking of fun games for the bedroom, how about a set of sex dice that costs less than $10? These spicy dice are perfect for couples who want some inspiration—and who aren't afraid to try new things.
The set comes with three dice, and only one side says "sex." The other sides are donned with terms like tickle, nibble, caress, and more, resulting in a seriously spice round of foreplay.
Tester feedback
Tester feedback
These dice come recommended by Fleming, who says "These are really helpful for couples because it's nice when an external cue is telling you what to do." She adds that they're great for anyone who deals with performance pressure, as it makes the whole experience more playful.
Weekend In Bed Lovers Bondage Kit by Little Genie
For a set that has anything a beginner to bondage might be curious about, try this bondage kit by Adam & Eve. It includes a paddle, a flogger, a feather tickler, a blindfold, a massage candle, and even sex cards and dice for ideas.
There's even a velvety soft eye mask for anticipation, and a satin storage bag to keep everything tucked away when not in use. What's more, the entire set costs less than $60.
Tester feedback
Tester feedback
Fleming recommended this bondage kit, adding that the sense of playing with power dynamics can be a lot of fun for couples who are new to this type of sexual experience.
Womanizer X Lovehoney Pro40 Rechargeable Clitoral Stimulator
This tiny tool uses suction to create a seal around the clitoris to replicate the sensation of oral sex—and it’s a great for partnered or solo use. Case in point: Men in the reviews love how much pleasure this small device gives their partner (especially when they’re the one operating it).
It has six levels of intensity, each of which delivers a pulsing sensation that stimulates pleasure in your sensitive clitoral nerve endings.
Tester feedback
Tester feedback
Our experts recommend suction vibrators for couples who want to mimic the sensation of oral sex, which is exactly what this toy does. The site is packed with reviews from pleased users, but this one in particular stands out: "For 20 years of my life I have never been able to achieve full orgasm…this toy has gotten me there every single time I use it."
Pom Flexible Vibrator by Dame
The Dame Pom is sleek, smooth, and (best of all) will fit right in the palm of you (or your partner's) hand. It's made from medical grade silicone and offers five intensity levels and five pattern modes. It’s definitely on the more intense end, but stays surprisingly quiet.
What we love about this pick is that you can use it on your own to heat things up before time with your partner, or they can use it on you.
Tester feedback
Tester feedback
We reviewed the Dame Pom in full here, but the moral of the story is: This vibrator brings orgasms without fail. It’s been dubbed: “the only vibe you’ll ever need,” “the most comfortable vibrator ever,” and “the best purchase ever.”
Lovehoney Mantric Rechargeable Bullet Vibrator
You don’t need to reinvent the wheel to add excitement to the bedroom. In fact, a classic vibrator can be an excellent sex toy for couples—especially when wielded by the hands of your partner.
This particular bullet vibrator is made from a high-quality silicone that will feel soft and smooth against your body (and comfortable in your partner's hands). It has seven vibration patterns and three intensity settings, and the single-button interface makes the device incredibly easy to operate.
Tester feedback
Tester feedback
Fleming recommends this rechargeable bullet for couples looking for something simple that gets the job done. The adds that it's great for clitoral stimulation, and it's 100% waterproof, too.
Bullet: Mini Vibrator by Bed Geek Play
About the size of a tube of lipstick, this bullet vibrator is discreet—but it doesn’t skimp on power. The device has 12 vibration patterns and three intensity setting, offering a fully customizable experience solo or with a partner.
We love this tiny vibrator for couple who want to enhance pleasure while traveling. The silicone material feels soft and skin-like, for a truly natural feel.
Tester feedback
Tester feedback
Per Balestrier, "What's great about that is couples can take it on vacation really discreetly or on a date in a handbag—and no one would even know you had a vibrator in your purse," she says. She adds that it's great if you're looking for a small accessory to start with.
Fifty Shades of Grey Darker At My Mercy Chained Nipple Clamps by Adam & Eve
These clamps are meant to stimulate the nipples to increase pleasure. They can be worn throughout foreplay and penetration, and are a good sex toy for couples who are just introducing bondage into their bedroom play.
The clamps are weighted and adjustable for each couple to find their desired sensation. Plus, there’s a smooth silicone for optimal comfort. We also love the luxe-looking storage bag, offering a discreet hideaway.
Here's our guide to nipple orgasms, ICYMI.
Tester feedback
Tester feedback
Fleming says these nipple clamps are a great option for couples looking to get into more bondage-esque exploration.
How we selected the best sex toys for couples
After testing and writing about sex toys for over five years, interviewing countless experts, and researching the benefits of sex toys, I've learned a lot about how to choose the best sex toys for couples.
That in mind, we based our selections on a few key criteria:
- Body-safe materials
- Easy to use
- Aesthetics
- Effectiveness
- Versatility
- My own testing experience, whenever applicable
Additionally, each sex toy on our list was recommended directly by at least one of five experts.
The benefits of using sex toys for couples
Pleasure itself comes with a whole host of benefits many people underestimate. For starters, every orgasm boosts levels of dehydroepiandrosterone (DHEA), an anti-aging hormone that improves muscle strength, bone density, body fat, sexual satisfaction, and overall well-being1.
Orgasms also release oxytocin, which buffers stress-activated cortisol24 and relieves anxiety3. In my own experience testing the best sex toys, I personally have seen improved circulation, glowing skin, a healthier menstrual cycle, better sleep4, and less stress.
And when it comes to using sex toys with your partner, there are even more benefits to consider:
- "There's value in trying something new that you haven't done before," Fleming says. It can help you two deepen your emotional and sexual connection.
- "Our bodies are incredible vehicles for pleasure, but we can't expect our bodies to do everything all the time, so sometimes it can be really nice to give our bodies a little bit of help and a break so we can experience pleasure without having to do all the hard work," says Balestrieri.
- Incorporating toys can also help you find new ways that you (and your partner) can experience pleasure and reach new limits, Balestrieri says. "They allow for different kinds of sexual experiences and make taking each other to new limits a lot more accessible."
- Per Fleming, "There's a level of intensity that you can't duplicate with your hands, your mouth, or penetration." Sex toys can help you get there.
- If one or both partners is dealing with any sexual dysfunction, whether it's lowered libido, erectile dysfunction, or pain during penetration, adding toys to the mix can be a huge help.
Ultimately, "[sex toys] take the focus away from penetration being the coup de grâce of sex and bring the focus back to what's really important—which is all of the fun, pleasurable sensations, and just the adventure of being sexual together," Balestrieri says.
Expert advice for introducing sex toys into your relationship
Each of our experts share the same belief about how to introduce sex toys into your relationship: Dip your toe in the water before diving in. This allows you to build comfort and learn more about what the two of you like together (it may be different than what you like on your own!).
Here's how to start the conversation:
- If you're afraid of hurting your partner's feelings, Balestrieri suggests reassuring them that the desire to try sex toys isn't about a deficit. "It's about increasing sexual pleasure opportunities and connection between both people," she says.
- Bring up your ideas in a moment that's neutral and nonsexual.
- Emphasize what you already enjoy about your sex life and how you want to add to it.
- Definitely don't use phrases like "You never please me so we need this," Balestrieri says.
- If your partner does seem worried, Balestrier suggests reassuring them that you're invested in both of you enjoying sex because you care about your relationship and your sex life together.
The takeaway
Sexual pleasure can enhance your own well-being and deepen your connection with your partner—and there's a toy out there for every sexual need. Based on expert insight, extensive research, and a whole lot of testing, these 31 picks are the best sex toys for couples to increase intimacy and spice up their time in the bedroom.
Of course, don't forget to check sex toy's cleaning instructions, practice safe sex, and keep the communication between you and your partner honest and open.
Additional reporting by Sarah Regan.
Watch Next
Enjoy some of our favorite clips from classes
Enjoy some of our favorite clips from classes
What Is Meditation?
Mindfulness/Spirituality | Light Watkins
Box Breathing
Mindfulness/Spirituality | Gwen Dittmar
What Breathwork Can Address
Mindfulness/Spirituality | Gwen Dittmar
The 8 Limbs of Yoga - What is Asana?
Yoga | Caley Alyssa
Two Standing Postures to Open Up Tight Hips
Yoga | Caley Alyssa
How Plants Can Optimize Athletic Performance
Nutrition | Rich Roll
What to Eat Before a Workout
Nutrition | Rich Roll
How Ayurveda Helps Us Navigate Modern Life
Nutrition | Sahara Rose
Messages About Love & Relationships
Love & Relationships | Esther Perel
Love Languages
Love & Relationships | Esther Perel