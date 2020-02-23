When performed correctly, Kegels offer sexual benefits for every gender, especially when it comes to sexual health and orgasm intensity. "Men who strengthen the pelvic floor muscles can learn to develop better ejaculatory control. That's where it all starts," says Wise, noting that Kothari (1989) described a lab study with a 30-year-old man who "accidentally" became multiorgasmic a year after occasionally performing pubococcygeal (PC) muscle exercise. (Learn how to do perfect Kegels here.)

Sync your body and mind.

To connect your intention—multiple orgasms—with your physical experience, you'll need to learn how to better sync your body and mind. To achieve this, try alternating touching any part of your genitals with thinking about touching your genitals as a practice of getting attuned to sensations from the body and linking them to your mind. "Remember, neurons that fire together wire together," says Wise. "When a neuron, or cell in the nervous system, becomes activated along with other neurons, the connections between them are strengthened. As neurons are repeatedly activated together, these pathways strengthen, which is actually the basis of all learning."

Stop focusing on intercourse.

To be able to experience multiple orgasms during sex, many of them non-ejaculatory, you need to actually be tuned into these sensations during sex. Stop focusing on intercourse and start viewing the bedroom as a playground, Wise says. By getting rid of the goal of orgasm (thrust and thrust to get to that one explosive release, then you're done), you start to tune into all the different types of pleasure that are available to you. For example, Wise suggests gazing into your partner's eyes to foster feelings of connection and intimacy that can build up your sexual energy. Tapping into surges of pleasure that aren't all related to stimulating your penis is key to experiencing orgasms without ejaculation.