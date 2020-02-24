The main reason people choose to practice semen retention is so that they can maintain an erection after orgasm, which leaves the opportunity to have multiple orgasms and continue pleasuring a partner, says McDevitt. Typically, the penis undergoes a refractory period after ejaculation in which it can't get hard again, but this doesn't happen after dry orgasms.

If you're trying to conceive, it's possible that practicing semen retention for a brief period of time could increase your fertility the next time you have sex. "Short periods of abstinence from ejaculation can lead to higher sperm levels present during a patient's next ejaculation," says internist Christopher Carrubba, M.D.

Some other potential benefits to consider: