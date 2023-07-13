What Is Semen Retention? The Benefits & How To Do It
For people with penises, orgasm is usually equated with ejaculation. But they're actually separate events, and some people intentionally train themselves to orgasm without ejaculating—a process sometimes known as semen retention.
What is semen retention?
Semen retention is the sexual practice of avoiding ejaculation. Some people practice semen retention by abstaining from all sexual activity, but in some traditions (including tantric sex), practicing semen retention means learning to have an orgasm without ejaculating, also known as a dry orgasm.
"It's a fun, not widely known fact that, while occurring simultaneously most of the time, orgasm and ejaculation are separate biological phenomena, and one can occur without the other," says sexologist Jill McDevitt, M.Ed., Ph.D.
Summary
Semen retention benefits
More sexual stamina
The main reason people choose to practice semen retention is so that they can maintain an erection after orgasm, which leaves the opportunity to continue pleasuring a partner and have sex for longer periods of time, says McDevitt.
Typically, the penis undergoes a refractory period after ejaculation in which it can't get hard again, but this doesn't happen after dry orgasms.
Multiple orgasms
Though not nearly as common as they are for women and folks with vaginas, multiple orgasms for men and people with penises are possible—and semen retention is thought to be key to doing it, says McDevitt.
Without a refractory period, you can have many non-ejaculatory orgasms in a row without losing your erection.
Better sperm quality
If you're trying to conceive, it's possible that practicing semen retention for a brief period of time can help with fertility the next time you have sex. "Short periods of abstinence from ejaculation can lead to higher sperm levels present during a patient's next ejaculation," says internist Christopher Carrubba, M.D.
More sperm, with higher motility, may increase the odds of pregnancy.
More self-control and body awareness
The practice of semen retention involves learning to orgasm with ejaculating, a process that usually requires a person to get to know their body and how it works very well.
Spiritual benefits
Some spiritual practices involved the belief that semen retention has energetic benefits, including stronger life force energy. "The belief is that ejaculation releases life energy," somatic sex coach Kat Nantz explains. "The idea behind withholding ejaculation is that your life energy is then circulated back through your body and energizes you." (Here's our full guide to sexual transmutation, if you're curious.)
Some people also believe that ejaculation releases emotions, and by not releasing them this way, you can get more in touch with them.
Some also claim not masturbating improves their health in other ways, including more confidence, motivation, and cognitive skills, but there's no science to back these claims up.
Full-body orgasms
In tantric sex, semen retention is believed to facilitate full-body orgasms, says relationship coach Stephen James Burford. "By using breath, sound, and movement, orgasms can be spread around your body," he says.
Increased testosterone, potentially
There are some rumors that semen retention in the form of complete sexual abstinence can increase your testosterone levels, but it's difficult to say that it's specifically the retention of semen that would cause those effects. (More on this below.)
The science behind semen retention
Research on how abstaining from ejaculation affects the body has mostly focused on complete abstinence from sexual activity. Those studies, for example, have found that short periods without ejaculation may improve sperm motility1, and abstaining from sex two hours before an athletic competition could enhance athletes' performance2.
To date, there doesn't appear to be any research on the effects of dry orgasms specifically.
How semen retention affects testosterone levels
There are a few studies that suggest abstaining from sex or masturbation for a week or two is linked with increased testosterone. One study3, for example, found that men's serum testosterone levels reached 146% of their original levels after seven days of abstinence. Another4 found elevated testosterone levels after a three-week abstinence period.
But both Carrubba and Giuseppe Aragona, a family medicine doctor at Prescription Doctor, are skeptical about the idea that semen retention could meaningfully affect testosterone levels.
"They're small studies, so it always makes you question the validity," says Carrubba. "There's a small amount of evidence suggesting that it could help testosterone levels—and nothing saying that it doesn't. If you're interested in it and think it could help, then go for it. Just make sure that you're still practicing safe sex."
Testosterone levels are also associated with some physical qualities like muscle mass and having a deeper voice, but no known research links the practice of semen retention with these effects.
Summary
How to orgasm without ejaculation
Try having back-to-back orgasms
Dry orgasms sometimes happen naturally if the person has ejaculated a number of times recently so the body hasn't had enough time to produce more semen yet, says McDevitt. So, one way to increase your chances of orgasm without ejaculation is to try after you've already ejaculated. You may even try attempting lots of back-to-back orgasms until you run out of semen, says McDevitt.
Work on controlling your ejaculatory response
Another, more involved way to orgasm without ejaculating is to train yourself to control your ejaculation response. This approach may include working with a sex therapist or coach, fine-tuning your pelvic floor through Kegel exercises, and practicing mindful awareness, says McDevitt.
You can also better control your ejaculatory response by gaining awareness of your PC muscles, says Nantz. One way to do this is to practice stopping and starting the flow of urine when you're peeing. Then, you can squeeze these same muscles when you feel ejaculation coming on to prevent it.
Practice edging
Edging is the sexual practice of coming right to the point of orgasm, then stopping stimulation, waiting, and then starting again. Nantz recommends slowing down during masturbation or sex to become more aware of what it feels like when you're about to ejaculate so that you can eventually stop when you feel it coming on.
Try stopping just as you're about to ejaculate and waiting 20 seconds before continuing. Deep, slow breathing can help with this process, says Nantz—try holding your breath in for five seconds before letting it back out.
Or, alternatively, you can try rapid breathing to move the sensation throughout your whole body so that it's not so focused on the genitals. (Here's our full guide to edging.)
Once you're good at it, you can use edging to reach the point where you're about to ejaculate, halt ejaculation, but continue to have the experience of the orgasm without ejaculating.
You may benefit from combining your edging practice with practicing energy orgasms.
Risks and side effects of semen retention
Semen retention itself doesn't carry any known risks, says Aragona, but if it happens involuntarily, it could potentially point toward a number of health issues, including stress, an enlarged prostate, diabetes, or high blood pressure.
If it's happening to you without any conscious attempt on your part, it's best to talk to a doctor to rule out any underlying medical issues. And of course, if you're trying to conceive, not ejaculating will get in the way of that.
Some people attempt to use semen retention as a form of birth control or STI prevention, but sexual health experts advise against this usage. Ejaculation is hard to control, and pre-ejaculate can still lead to pregnancy and STIs, Aragona says.
"It would not be wise to practice sex without additional forms of contraception, as it can be difficult to predict for certain a male will have a dry orgasm, and while there is no visible seminal fluid, there still may be traces," he says.
Summary
Semen retention vs. NoFap
The term "semen retention" is sometimes used to simply mean abstaining from sex and masturbation. NoFap is an organization oriented around helping people watch less porn or stop watching porn completely, and some people now associate the term with not masturbating.
There are online communities that believe this practice can help with various physical ailments, but there's no scientific evidence backing that up.
There are also many well-researched benefits of masturbation and benefits of orgasms. (Here's more on how often men should masturbate, if you're wondering.)
The takeaway on semen retention
Experts are mixed on whether semen retention is worth the effort. "I think it's hazardous for most men to set themselves a performance goal such as this," says sex therapist and sexual medicine specialist Stephen Snyder, M.D. "They tend to get too obsessed with the technical aspect, and they forget to connect with their partner."
However, some people swear by the practice. The key is just not to take it too seriously.
"When learning to orgasm without ejaculating, it's important to lead with curiosity," says Nantz. "It's a process of exploration to see what works with your body, and it's a skill that takes time to cultivate, so have fun while trying."
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