mbg Contributor

Suzannah Weiss is a certified sex educator and freelance writer focused on gender and sexuality. She has degrees in cognitive neuroscience, modern culture and media, and gender and sexuality studies from Brown University and received her sex educator certification from Everyone Deserves Sex Ed. Her work has been published in The New York Times, The Washington Post, New York Magazine, and elsewhere, and she has previously worked as a editor at Teen Vogue, Vice, and Complex.