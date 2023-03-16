The key difference between being asexual and having a lower libido is whether you feel this lack of interest in sex is at the core of who you are or merely a challenge you are facing. Feeling like you can't get turned on (even though you want to) is often linked to a psychological, physiological, or relational problem that people can fix, whereas asexuality is an intrinsic trait that you probably can't change and wouldn't necessarily want to, Shane explains.