mindbodygreen

Close banner
Sex
|
Expert Reviewed

What Does Asexual Mean? Definitions & How To Know If You're "Ace"

Suzannah Weiss
mbg Contributor By Suzannah Weiss
mbg Contributor
Suzannah Weiss is a certified sex educator and freelance writer focused on gender and sexuality. She has degrees in cognitive neuroscience, modern culture and media, and gender and sexuality studies from Brown University. Her work has been published in The New York Times, The Washington Post, New York Magazine, and elsewhere.
Kristie Overstreet, Ph.D., LPCC, LMHC, CST
Expert review by Kristie Overstreet, Ph.D., LPCC, LMHC, CST
Clinical Sexologist & Psychotherapist
Kristie Overstreet, Ph.D., LPCC, LMHC, CST, is a clinical sexologist and psychotherapist with 12 years of clinical experience. She is a licensed counselor in California, Florida, Georgia, and Louisiana. She is also a certified sex therapist, certified addiction professional, and president of the Therapy Department, a private practice in Orange County that provides counseling services throughout the United States.
Confident Young Woman Looking at the Camera

Image by BONNINSTUDIO / Stocksy

March 20, 2020 — 21:23 PM

Even as people gain more awareness of LGBTQ+ identities, asexuality remains poorly understood by many. Until recently, lots of people assumed that everyone was sexually attracted to someone or another. But in fact, some people don't experience sexual attraction. Here's what you should understand about being asexual, or "ace" for short. 

The meaning of asexual. 

The National LGBTQ Task Force defines asexuality as "a sexual orientation where a person experiences little to no sexual attraction to anyone and/or does not experience desire for sexual contact." Different people define it differently for themselves, however. For some, it's more about a lack of sexual desire, while for others, it's just a lack of desire for anyone. And while some feel neutral about sexual activity, others are put off by the idea of it.

Article continues below

The asexual spectrum.

Asexuality exists on a spectrum that ranges from "no sexual interest or feelings at all" to "maybe sex under very specific circumstances," explains Good Vibrations staff sexologist Carol Queen, Ph.D. Some people may feel more comfortable saying that they're on the asexual spectrum than classifying themselves as asexual since it leaves wiggle room for different gradations of the identity. 

Related spectrums:

Aromantic, panromantic, and more

An aromantic person is someone who isn't interested in romantic relationships, though they may still be interested in sexual relationships. "They might be put off by the idea of [romantic partnerships] or just experience little or no desire or interest," says Queen. A panromantic person, on the flip side, is open to romantic relationships with any gender, though they may or may not experience sexual attraction. So someone could be panromantic asexual, for example, or aromantic asexual. Or somewhere in between! 

Article continues below

Demisexual

"Demisexuals still experience sexual attraction but in a way that centers emotions rather than lust," explains sex and relationship therapist Cyndi Darnell. Often, demisexual people don't feel sexually attracted to someone until they get to know them.  

Graysexual

Some people use the term "graysexual" to refer to being somewhere in between asexual and sexual. "If you're graysexual, you sometimes feel sexual attraction but not always," says Queen.

Article continues below

Can asexual people fall in love? 

One popular misconception is that asexual people can't fall in love—but they absolutely can. "Sex does not equal love," says LGBTQ+ expert and dual-licensed social worker Kryss Shane. Someone who doesn't tend to fall in love would more likely designate themselves as aromantic, says Queen. Some asexual people get into romantic relationships, and some have sexual relationships with their partners.

Can you become asexual? 

Just like it's not really clear what makes someone heterosexual, we don't know what makes someone asexual, says Darnell. Some people feel they were always that way, while others may become asexual because they feel that societal conventions around how people have sex don't work for them, says Queen. 

Where you are on the asexual spectrum may change throughout your life. For example, some women begin identifying as asexual due to hormonal shifts around menopause, says Queen. Some young people might begin to identify as asexual after having sex and realizing they don't enjoy it. "But very often, if someone 'comes out' as asexual, it basically acknowledges what they have felt all along," Queen says. 

Article continues below

No sex drive whatsoever: Am I asexual? 

You might wonder if you're asexual if you've been experiencing a lower libido than usual or in comparison to others. Even among allosexual people (aka people who are not on the asexual spectrum), it's normal to not want sex sometimes. The key difference between being asexual and having a lower libido is whether you feel this lack of interest in sex is at the core of who you are or merely a challenge you are facing. Feeling like you can't get turned on (even though you want to) is often linked to a medical, psychological, or relational problem that people can fix, whereas asexuality is an intrinsic trait that you probably can't change and wouldn't necessarily want to, Shane explains. 

"A person with low libido likely still feels interest or attraction, but there's not much fuel in the engine, so to speak—no, or a very limited, sense of urge," says Queen. "They might be really dissatisfied with this, and very much want to get their 'oomph' back. An asexual person, once they are comfortable with themselves as they are, probably won't feel this way."

How do I know if I am asexual? 

A few signs you might be asexual include:

Article continues below

1. You don't relate to other people's sexuality. 

Asexual people often feel alienated when the people around them talk about their desire for sex or feelings of sexual attraction, says Queen. "They really don't get why the people around them seem so motivated by sex."

2. Other people don't turn you on.

Some asexual people actually do experience sexual desire and even masturbate. But most asexual people won't get turned on in response to other people. "You may feel that someone is attractive but not be attracted to them," Shane explains. You may not have ever had much interest in engaging in sexual activity, or you may have tried to be intimate with someone but not gotten aroused, says Queen. 

3. The label resonates with you.

Ultimately, there's no test that will tell you if you're asexual—it all comes down to how you feel. "People who are not ace spectrum might still not always enjoy sex or not be super motivated to have it because there is ample variation within sexuality, too," says Queen. "But when someone discovers asexuality as a potential self-identity and really feels like 'that's it, that explains it,' they're probably ace."

"Being asexual is normal, and there is nothing wrong with being asexual," Shane adds. "Some never feel the need to seek out trying to increase their desire for sexual intimacy. If this is you, awesome! Own it! Just be sure you are clear with any romantic partner so that expectations on all sides are clear."

Ready to learn how to fight inflammation and address autoimmune disease through the power of food? Join our 5-Day Inflammation Video Summit with mindbodygreen’s top doctors.

Suzannah Weiss
Suzannah Weiss mbg Contributor
Suzannah Weiss is a certified sex educator and freelance writer focused on gender and sexuality. She has degrees in cognitive neuroscience, modern culture and media, and gender and...

More On This Topic

Parenting

Narcissism Can Arise As Early As Three Years Old — Here's How To Not Raise One

Laurie Hollman, Ph.D.
Narcissism Can Arise As Early As Three Years Old — Here's How To Not Raise One
Love

7 Steps To Stop Being Emotionally Dependent In Your Relationship

Georgina Berbari
7 Steps To Stop Being Emotionally Dependent In Your Relationship
$39.99

Aim True: A 21-Day Journey

With Kathryn Budig
Aim True: A 21-Day Journey
Integrative Health

The Mortality Rate Of This Cancer Dropped Sharply & New Study Finds Why

Sarah Regan
The Mortality Rate Of This Cancer Dropped Sharply & New Study Finds Why
Integrative Health

6 Simple Things You Can Do To Stay Healthy While In Isolation

Jon Mitchell, PA-C, M.S.
6 Simple Things You Can Do To Stay Healthy While In Isolation
Parenting

How To Maintain Your Child's Social Skills During Social Distancing

Caroline Maguire, M.Ed.
How To Maintain Your Child's Social Skills During Social Distancing
More Relationships

Popular Stories

Latest Articles

Functional Food

Nutritionists Open Up A Can: What Can You Do With Cannellini Beans?

Abby Moore
Nutritionists Open Up A Can: What Can You Do With Cannellini Beans?
Mental Health

Has WFH Messed With Your Sleep? Here Are 7 Tips To Help You Snooze

Eliza Sullivan
Has WFH Messed With Your Sleep? Here Are 7 Tips To Help You Snooze
Routines

Get The Best Of Yoga & Barre With This 10-Minute Home Workout

Michelle Duvall, PMA-CPT, RYT-200
Get The Best Of Yoga & Barre With This 10-Minute Home Workout
Integrative Health

9 Ways A Functional Medicine Doctor Supports His Immune System

William Cole, D.C., IFMCP
9 Ways A Functional Medicine Doctor Supports His Immune System
Integrative Health

Is There An Optimal Time To Take Collagen? We Investigated

Korin Miller
Is There An Optimal Time To Take Collagen? We Investigated
Mental Health

3 Tips To Deal With Coronavirus-Induced Anxiety, From Ellen Vora, MD

Jason Wachob
3 Tips To Deal With Coronavirus-Induced Anxiety, From Ellen Vora, MD
Latest Articles

Sites We Love

https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/asexual-meaning-and-how-to-know-if-youre-ace

Your article and new folder have been saved!