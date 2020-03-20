You might wonder if you're asexual if you've been experiencing a lower libido than usual or in comparison to others. Even among allosexual people (aka people who are not on the asexual spectrum), it's normal to not want sex sometimes. The key difference between being asexual and having a lower libido is whether you feel this lack of interest in sex is at the core of who you are or merely a challenge you are facing. Feeling like you can't get turned on (even though you want to) is often linked to a medical, psychological, or relational problem that people can fix, whereas asexuality is an intrinsic trait that you probably can't change and wouldn't necessarily want to, Shane explains.

"A person with low libido likely still feels interest or attraction, but there's not much fuel in the engine, so to speak—no, or a very limited, sense of urge," says Queen. "They might be really dissatisfied with this, and very much want to get their 'oomph' back. An asexual person, once they are comfortable with themselves as they are, probably won't feel this way."