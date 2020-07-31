When it comes to sexuality, there is no one-size-fits-all approach, which explains why there is already such a long list of terms to describe sexual orientation, with more popping up every day. For someone who is searching for the perfect word to describe their sexual desires, this could take them a step closer to finding sexual liberation. For others, these terms can be a little bit confusing, and that's OK if you feel that way.

Most people are familiar with the widely recognized acronym LGBTQ+, which stands for lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer, plus anyone who doesn't identify as straight but also doesn't fit in under the definitions of the other letters either. But the acronym is really just the tip of the rainbow iceberg. Here's everything you need to know about sexuality, plus a fuller list of some of the most common sexualities in 2020.