Are You Not A Very Sexual Person? You Might Resonate With This Term

People who are graysexual, also referred to as gray-A or gray-ace, fall under the umbrella of asexuality, but as the word gray suggests, there is nuance in their response to sexuality and sexual interest, according to sexologist Carol Queen, Ph.D. Graysexual people fall in a bit of a gray area in the way they experience sexual attraction—namely, they do experience sexual attraction but rarely or with low intensity.

Queen says graysexuality "challenges the automatic primacy of sex, in relationships as well as outside of them." Graysexual people end up "prioritizing things other than sexual attraction in relationships and not centering sexual connection in relationships; experiencing attraction more rarely (or less sexually) than many other people do; being more likely to express love and connection in nonsexual ways; having sex for other reasons than attraction, maybe. Basically not using the sexual lens as primary."

It's also important to note that many graysexual people do engage in and enjoy sex, depending on their own unique feelings and experiences.