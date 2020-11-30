Most people don't openly address low libido with their doctors until they're asked personal questions and the naked truth is revealed. There are millions of women who dread having sex with their partner and would rather sleep, men who go months or years without having a healthy intimate relationship with their spouse.

It amazes me how many people settle for health problems like a low libido because they think it's normal or a side effect of aging. Just because something is common doesn't make it normal. My job as a functional medicine practitioner is to get to the root cause of health problems like a low sex drive. So instead of just taking another pill, why don't we actually find out why you have the problem in the first place?

Here are some of the common reasons for a low sex drive that I see in my medical practice: