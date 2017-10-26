The 10 Definitive Rules Of A Hormone-Balancing Diet

I tend to avoid advice that dictates one-size-fits-all recommendations (in fact, I just wrote an entire book on the subject!) because I firmly believe that everybody has a unique and complex chemical and biological design that best benefits from customized plans that fit YOU (discover your distinctive type here). That said, many women do deal with common hormonal imbalances, and there are many daily food choices that help you to balance your overall hormonal picture to reduce mood swings, depression, anxiety, and irritability; increase energy and reduce fatigue; boost happiness, mental clarity, and focus; reduce weight and decrease hot flashes and night sweats; and eliminate acne and hair loss.

I know this only too well. My own journey to better health began in my late 20s, when chronic stress from an insane ER schedule and lousy food choices had my hormones way off kilter (coffee and chocolate made regular and multiple daily appearances back then). After first trying, and failing miserably, to improve my health by taking prescription medications recommended by specialists, I turned to food as a healing practice—and the success I found turned my life around! What you feed your body and how your body breaks that food down dictates what your total health looks like. That’s because you are made up of a complex symphony of hormones—insulin, estrogen, progesterone, thyroid, cortisol, and more—and these chemical messengers must play in united harmony for you to experience optimally functioning, harmonious health.