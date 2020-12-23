At mindbodygreen, we champion the mind-body connection. It's the foundation from which we build our well-being. What's more, the language we use matters—especially when it comes to our health. This was especially true in our fertility journey.

My husband Jason, mbg co-founder and co-CEO, and I learned early we wouldn’t be able to conceive children without the use of IVF. What we didn’t expect was the three years involving three miscarriages, eight failed IVF embryo transfers, and numerous cancelled embryo transfers—all while running a company together.

Today, we are blessed with two daughters, but the struggling with fertility was a dark, lonely, isolating place. Friends and family don’t know what to say—or they can be afraid to say anything. The unsolicited feedback on how you should be thinking about family planning can be painful. Financial well-being is jeopardized, as savings are rapidly depleted (and yes, it’s a privilege to even be on an IVF journey). The physical toll on the body is real, but the emotional rollercoaster and cost to mental health and well-being is catastrophic.

While I couldn’t control the timing or the outcome of my fertility journey, I could control my thoughts.

I believed that my body could bring a child into the world when science (and the universe) felt it was the right time, and I surrendered (as much as I could) to the process. Finding an empathetic doctor (thank you Amr Azim, M.D. and Alyaa Elassar, M.D. of NYC IVF) who believed in my ability to have children—despite how my IVF failures impacted the clinic’s "success" metrics—was key in continuing on this journey.

Having a support system who vocalized positivity was so crucial for me—but not all women with fertility challenges are as lucky. Many women receive a daunting diagnosis of "infertility" during their journey, which can be discouraging, misleading, and impact impact both mental and physical health.

That's why I’m thrilled to announce we're removing the word "infertility" from the mindbodygreen eco-system and evolving how we talk about fertility on the site, to ensure that we are using empowering language that better reflects the science.