mbg Co-Founder & Co-CEO

Colleen Wachob is Co-Founder and Co-CEO at mindbodygreen. She graduated from Stanford University with degrees in international relations and Spanish, and spent 10 years working at Fortune 500 companies including Gap, Walmart, and Amazon. Wachob lives in Brooklyn, New York, with her husband, mbg Founder and Co-CEO Jason Wachob and their two daughters, Ellie and Grace.