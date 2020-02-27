We’ve all been there—finally coming home from a long trip or busy work day and opening the fridge to find a bunch of ingredients waiting to be chopped, roasted, or sautéed. Having zero energy to cook, you might order take-out or munch on some unsatisfying snacks.

According to recipe developer and cookbook author Rachel Mansfield, eating healthy, delicious meals is possible, even if you’re on a time crunch or experiencing low-energy. And you don’t even have to break the bank on delivery fees—or break your healthy eating plan.

“I’ve never really fallen under a specific label or lifestyle. I'm not gluten-free. I'm not vegan. I'm not Keto or Paleo. But I love foods in all of those areas, and I just want to share recipes for anyone,” she tells me on this episode of the mindbodygreen podcast.

What she is a big proponent of, however, is the culinary art that is meal prepping. As an entrepreneur and new mom, Mansfield is constantly being pulled in different directions, so she wants to guarantee that what she eats on the regular is going to be whole, healthy, and tasty.

Here’s exactly how Mansfield meal preps in order to make sure she’s eating nutritious food, no matter how much time she has during the day. Read on, and get organized.