First, what even is a plant-based diet? Is it just a trendy new term for “vegan” or is it a whole different thing?

While there is no set definition, a plant-based way of eating focuses on consuming plant-derived whole foods that are unrefined and minimally processed. This means pure, unadulterated ingredients that are in their original form.

In terms of what you eat, whole grains, fruits, vegetables, nuts, seeds, tubers, and legumes are the dietary staples. These foods are full of vitamins, minerals, antioxidants, and phytochemicals and provide an abundance of nutrients for your body.

A huge concern for many when contemplating a plant-based lifestyle is whether eating in this manner is balanced and nutritionally sound. The resounding answer is yes! As long as you're consuming a healthy balance of protein, vegetables, fruits, and other fiber-rich, whole-food carbs, there's no reason why you shouldn't get the vitamins and nutrients your body needs.

However, it is important to be mindful and considerate of the foods that you're eating. It's key to make sure that you are consuming a colorful and diverse diet in order to optimize your nutrition.